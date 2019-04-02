Register
    Dr. Phil McGraw speaks on stage at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas.

    Twitter Cries as Dr. Phil Finally Shaves His Moustache – Or Does He?

    In what appears to be either yet another very believable April Fools' Day prank or a major change in his look, Dr. Phil has claimed to have shaved off his signature moustache.

    The famous psychologist, Phil McGraw, better known as Dr Phil, made a significant change to his iconic look and seems to have gotten rid of his signature moustache. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

    Well… I did it.

    A post shared by Dr. Phil (@drphil) on Apr 1, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

     

    "Well… I did it," he wrote in the caption.

    However, despite several images showing him holding up a razor while sitting in a hair-and-makeup chair with a wide-open upper lip and a short video also showing him getting the razor close to his moustache – no other evidence indicates that he really did it.

    Netizens lamented the change marking an end to an era of Doctor Phil’s look, asking him to bring it back – with some suggesting it was actually a CGI-made prank.

    ​READ MORE: ‘Aliens Officially Reside in Florida’: Twitter Reacts to METEOR Falling

    If true, this wouldn't be the first time McGraw has gone clean-shaven. Back in 2010, he shaved off the moustache during "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which was broadcasting live from Radio City Music Hall in New York. Before that he hadn't removed it in 40 years.

