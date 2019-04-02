Twitter Cries as Dr. Phil Finally Shaves His Moustache – Or Does He?

In what appears to be either yet another very believable April Fools' Day prank or a major change in his look, Dr. Phil has claimed to have shaved off his signature moustache.

The famous psychologist, Phil McGraw, better known as Dr Phil, made a significant change to his iconic look and seems to have gotten rid of his signature moustache.

"Well… I did it," he wrote in the caption.

However, despite several images showing him holding up a razor while sitting in a hair-and-makeup chair with a wide-open upper lip and a short video also showing him getting the razor close to his moustache – no other evidence indicates that he really did it.

Netizens lamented the change marking an end to an era of Doctor Phil’s look, asking him to bring it back – with some suggesting it was actually a CGI-made prank.

If true, this wouldn't be the first time McGraw has gone clean-shaven. Back in 2010, he shaved off the moustache during "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which was broadcasting live from Radio City Music Hall in New York. Before that he hadn't removed it in 40 years.