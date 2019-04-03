Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., March 2, 2019

    Trump Ridiculed Online Over "Oranges" of Mueller Report Gaffe

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Social media users have received some new food for fodder after US President Donald Trump found himself in quite an embarrassing situation by making a whole bunch of gaffes, including wrongly claiming that his father had been born in Germany.

    During a White House meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Donald Trump repeatedly urged reporters to look into the “oranges” of the Mueller report on the alleged collusion with Russia.

    READ MORE: Trump Wrongly Says His Father Born in Germany, Setting Twitter on Fire

    Throughout his speech, Trump pronounced “origins” as “oranges” at least four times, having managed to say the word right only once.

    POTUS was seemingly aware that something in his word choice was wrong and went ahead with some other descriptive options to make his point.

    “I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation. The beginnings of that investigation…you look at the origin of the investigation, where it started, how it started, who started it…the Mueller report I wish covered the oranges of how it started. The beginnings of the investigation”.

    Whether it was a slip-of-the-tongue, caused by a subconscious craving for oranges, or something else, the epic oopsie has spurred some serious storm on social media:

    Some netizens couldn’t resist alluding to a series of Trump’s previous blunders, including those where he flubbed the pronunciation of “Namibia” and “Tanzania”, gave birth to “the United Shtesh” and referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook simply as “Time Apple”:

    Twitterians showed no mercy while ridiculing Trump, who has been mocked for his orange-hued skin tone every now and then:

    Others played on another blooper that saw Trump erroneously say that his father, Fred, was born “in a very wonderful place in Germany”, although his dad entered the world in the Bronx, New York City.

    The summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which was released by Attorney General William Barr, did not find any evidence of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

    President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Ven iz Whale-uh?' Twitter Agog as Trump Struggles to Pronounce 'Venezuela'
    In late March, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold  Nadler, said that “the Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him’”.

    Mueller has been looking into claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as allegations of collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Moscow.

    Russia has consistently denied meddling, emphasising that the allegation had been made as an excuse for the defeat of Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

