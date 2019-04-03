Trump Wrongly Says His Father Born in Germany, Setting Twitter on Fire

Although Fred Trump enterd the world in the Bronx, New York City to a family of immigrants from the German state of Bavaria, his son Donald seemed to get lost in his ancestral history and stated that his father had been born outside the US.

US President Donald Trump attempted to scold Germany once again over its military spending during a meeting with NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and brought up his ancestry to express utmost respect for the country and its head of state, Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I have great respect for Angela, and I have great respect for the country. My father is German, right, was German, and born in a very wonderful place in Germany, and so I have a great feeling for Germany, but they’re not paying what they should be paying", he said.

READ MORE: Trump Urges NATO Nations to Boost Their Budgets Even More

However, the ancestry argument did not quite work out as journalists and netizens gave him a hard time for allegedly incorrectly stating his father's bithplace. According to the open-source information, although Fred Trump (whose first name is actually Friedrich) was born to a German family from Bavaria, he came into the world in the Bronx, New York City. It was Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich, who was reportedly born in Germany, then immigrated to the US in 1885 before founding the clan of real estate moguls and one US president

According to some commenters, this is not the first time, Donald Trump has slightly re-written his family’s history.

Trump just said "my father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany." Fred Trump was born in New York. pic.twitter.com/U6eWYPzjrJ — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) April 2, 2019

By my count this is at least the 3rd time Trump has wrongly said his dad was born in Germany.https://t.co/nyL8qArPLq https://t.co/opqziZERYn — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 2, 2019

​There were those who brought up earlier speculations about Trump’s lying about his heritage.

Fred Trump masked his German heritage, claiming he was Swedish while renting to Jews in New York. Only when a Swedish museum wanted to do a section on the Trumps (and George Steinbrenner told em to knock it off) did Fred and Donald fess up: We’re German. https://t.co/uVPsmgb4HA https://t.co/XS7JoW3dul — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 3, 2019

Donald Trump himself claimed in his book Trump: The Art of the Deal from 1987 that his father came to America as a boy, having emigrated from SWEDEN.https://t.co/9bBA78oNJA — Auntie Mame (@nitagale) April 3, 2019

​Nevertheless, some did not miss another opportunity to mock Donald Trump and have fun.

Trump got confused between his father and his grandfather. Both named Fred. Easy to do. 😜 — Sandra (@GoreNielsen) April 3, 2019

Trump: "My father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany."



So, you lying again Mr. President!? 😁



Your father Fred Trump, was born in New York



🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DsM8yTa13g — syl🖤ie (@SassyGirlboss) April 3, 2019

​Others recalled his crusade against former US President Barack Obama over allegedly being born in Kenya and concealing this.

How does #Trump know where Obama was born, but doesn’t know where his father was born? https://t.co/Q90TfmlZ64 — Bob Bentz ⚾ (@BobBentz) April 3, 2019

​Some doubted his mental capacity over this misstatement and other mishaps.