‘Or-dah!’ & Other Vowel-Bending Pleas in Top 9 Memes Feat. UK Parliament Speaker

During months of debates in the UK parliament, leading up to the current Brexit stalemate, British MPs have tried out different routes to make it work. At times, when they would get too loud and roused, the MPs would be kept at bay by the Speaker of the House of Commons.
His way of articulating phrases and names of politicians, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour MP Bambos Charalambous, has grown popular on social media and way beyond the walls of Westminster. Here are some of Bercow's best moments eternalized in memes by users online.
In my replies today, a number of people have expressed their delight at Bercow saying the name "Bambos Charalambous", which of course prompts me to do the following, which probably won't last on here longer than 2 minutes but it's worth a crack. pic.twitter.com/Ew0cDY4yQ0— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019
When you ask your flatmate whether you should cook or get a takeaway pic.twitter.com/Jzdo7cpdSQ— Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) January 15, 2019
Theme tune of 2019 so far…#Bercow #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/PpLMcjNJIt— Rachel (@hessie39) March 23, 2019
Did John Bercow remind you of this 90s song last night?! pic.twitter.com/JWiafKvOjS— Metro Radio (@metroradiouk) March 28, 2019
🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 JEREMY CORBYN 🎵 pic.twitter.com/4E4CWmqtOd— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) January 26, 2019
Oh Lord — John Bercow loves the drama as he tells Greg Hands he wasn’t a very good whip.— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) March 25, 2019
MPs shout for him to withdraw. pic.twitter.com/hTIjhPEZHM
And then there was that time Bercow joined me on backing vocals for a song called @jeremycorbyn I'm Desperate pic.twitter.com/6rzjoPM4Dp— Mikey B Georgeson (@mistersolo) March 29, 2019
I made the misguided decision to make one more of these Bercow things. Now I've *really* got to get on with some work. pic.twitter.com/Oczl2x3ClS— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 29, 2019
The Ayes have it The Ayes have it— Richard Drinkall (@Alioski09) March 27, 2019
John Bercow pic.twitter.com/scJDLVualB
The Speaker of the House of Commons chairs debates in the Commons chamber, keeps order and calls MPs to speak during Commons debates.
John Bercow, elected as Speaker in 2009, has full authority to make sure MPs follow the rules of the House during debates. This can include:
- directing an MP to withdraw remarks if, for example, they use abusive language
- suspending the sitting of the House due to serious disorder
- suspending MPs who are deliberately disobedient — known as naming
- asking MPs to be quiet so Members can be heard
