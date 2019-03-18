Register
19:22 GMT +3
18 March 2019
    The Palace of Westminster

    UK Government May Be Barred From 3d Vote on Brexit Deal – House Speaker

    Europe
    A motion that is the same or "substantially the same" as the motion that has been rejected by the House of Commons, cannot be legally brought to the UK Parliament for another vote, according to John Bercow.

    "What the government cannot legitimately do is to re-submit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition," John Bercow told parliament on Monday.

    The Speaker addressed the issue raised by some MPs last week, following days of debate and two Meaningful Votes on the government's Withdrawal Agreement. With the PM expected to bring her deal back to the Parliament for yet another vote — after two rejections — Labour MP Angela Eagle had questioned such action.

    She asked the Speaker last week whether a motion can be brought back repeatedly to the House, even when it has been rejected.

    "No answer is required now but a ruling will be made about that matter at the appropriate time. I'm grateful to the right honourable lady for reminding me a ruling might be required," the Speaker of the House, John Bercow answered.

    On Monday, Bercow returned to the matter and told MPs that parliamentary rules prevent a motion being brought back repeatedly for votes in the same session of Parliament.   

    Former Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and current British Prime Minister Theresa May (R)
    © AFP 2018 / Toby Melville
    She Bungled Brexit But is Theresa May Really Britain's Worst Prime Minister?
    Theresa May's government doesn't hold a majority in the UK Parliament, which have played a role in hampering the success of motions brought forward by the Cabinet.

    According to the Thomas Erskine May's guide to parliamentary practice, the government can bring substantially similar or the same motion for a vote once the next parliamentary session begins. The House of Commons' new session is due to begin in September 2019. 

    20 March is the last day a vote can be held before Theresa May heads to an EU Council meeting, where she will ask the EU27 to delay Brexit.

