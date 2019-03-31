CEO-Turned-Rapper Elon Musk Drops Single Dedicated to Notoriously Famous Gorilla

In May 2016, a Dangerous Animal Response Team shot and killed a 400-pound gorilla named Harambe in Ohio after a child fell into its enclosure. The controversial decision to kill the animal was taken after it was determined the boy's life could be at risk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has surprised the public with an unexpected rap single dedicated to the 17-year-old gorilla which was shot dead at the Cincinnati Zoo Botanical Garden almost three years ago.

The track became available on Soundcloud where it was released by Emo G Records.

Shortly after the release, people turned to social media to express their views on Elon Musk's rap breakthrough.

When can we expect an apology for Elon Musk’s abomination of a rap song? — Red Flag (@RedFlagNYC) 31 марта 2019 г.

Elon Musk released a rap single about Harambe. Why did I listen to this the entire way through? https://t.co/wYiwXCj6cT — Nigel Haarstad 📷 (@NigelHaarstad) 31 марта 2019 г.

Now I want Elon Musk to do an all animal themed rap album — Dave Anthony's still not debating Ben Shapiro (@daveanthony) 31 марта 2019 г.