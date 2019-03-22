Register
22 March 2019
    Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, 15 March, 2019

    Netizens Scold Australian TV Host for Mocking NZ PM on Mosques Shootings

    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    The criticism comes a few days after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged that the Christchurch shooter who killed 50 people would face “the full force of the law” and that she would never utter his name.

    Twitter users have hit out at Australian TV host Sam Newman after he mocked New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over her speech about last week’s deadly Christchurch mosques shootings.

    “Thank heavens NZ prime minister said she will never mention the name of the terrorist. How grating is her accent?” Newman, a former Australian rules football player, wrote in a tweet.

    READ MORE: ‘Everybody Was Shocked’: New Zealand Unites to Overcome Christchurch Massacre

    Newman immediately received backlash, with netizens calling him an “idiot” who has never changed since the 1980s and slamming “any of the wind” coming out of his “regressive racist sexist neck”.

    “We're extraordinarily proud of our PM's empathy, dignity and strength in this awful time. She has articulated our grief, our sympathy, our shock, our anger and our determination to change our lax gun laws. She speaks for us, and like us”, one Twitter user said.

    READ MORE: New Zealand Gov't Agrees 'in Principle' on Tougher Gun Laws — Prime Minister

    In an emotional address to parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Ardern said that the gunman who was responsible for the Christchurch mosques massacre “sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety — that is why you will never hear me mention his name”.

    A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019, where one of two mass shootings occurred
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    'Christchurch Attack Has Been a Very Rude Awakening For New Zealand' - Prof
    “I implore you: Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless”, she stressed, adding that the gunman “will face the full force of the law in New Zealand”.

    Ardern’s remarks came after a New Zealand court ruled that 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant should stay in custody without plea until 5 April. Earlier, he was charged with murder following the 15 March Christchurch mosques attacks which killed 50 people and injured 50 more.

