Netizens Scold Australian TV Host for Mocking NZ PM on Mosques Shootings

The criticism comes a few days after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged that the Christchurch shooter who killed 50 people would face “the full force of the law” and that she would never utter his name.

Twitter users have hit out at Australian TV host Sam Newman after he mocked New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over her speech about last week’s deadly Christchurch mosques shootings.

“Thank heavens NZ prime minister said she will never mention the name of the terrorist. How grating is her accent?” Newman, a former Australian rules football player, wrote in a tweet.

Newman immediately received backlash, with netizens calling him an “idiot” who has never changed since the 1980s and slamming “any of the wind” coming out of his “regressive racist sexist neck”.

50 people died Sam… Maybe now isn't the time for that sort of comment. She's doing her best in a difficult role at a difficult time, fair go. Like her or not just let them be for a while. — @songheart (@Songheart) 20 марта 2019 г.

I have never chosen to watch Sam Newman but always listen out for what the NZ Prime Minister has to say — Tim Kelly (@TimKellyAdl) 20 марта 2019 г.

By focusing on her accent you manage to make it clear that not only have you not listened to or understood her speech, you have done so for shallow and, at best, juvenile reasons. Well done, we’ve gained a significant insight into who you are, not flattering at all. — Bruce Kempe (@Sir__B) 20 марта 2019 г.

Is this guy for real? A 38-year-old is leading her country through its darkest days with grace, insight and practical compassion. And this man insults her accent? Honestly. It’s just shame upon shame upon shame being subjected to this kind of moronic utterance. — Monique Mayze (@moniquemayze) 20 марта 2019 г.

I could listen to her eloquence, her strength, her compassion, her words and her accent for hours…It's a breathe of fresh air…I turned you off years ago…I stopped watching the Footy Show because of you. — Lauren Bolton (@LaurenBolton3) 20 марта 2019 г.

Guess you could've said something positive about the way she's handled a terrible situation with great empathy, dignity and class….. but that's not you is it? More like nasty….. and inappropriate. — Wendy Carroll (@wendyecarroll) 20 марта 2019 г.

You’ve become increasingly irrelevant by the day — Tassy Konto (@tassykonto) 20 марта 2019 г.

Shock! Horror! NZ PM speaks like an NZer!



We're extraordinarily proud of our PM's empathy, dignity and strength in this awful time. She has articulated our grief, our sympathy, our shock, our anger and our determination to change our lax gun laws. She speaks for us, and like us. — Suzanne Robins (@SuzanneRobins1) 20 марта 2019 г.

An Australian kills 50 New Zealanders and all you are worried about is that you don't like NZ accent. — phototropenz (@phototropenz) 20 марта 2019 г.

not as grating as your entire public persona — The Jupiter Girl (@upulie) 20 марта 2019 г.

Significantly better than any of the wind that comes out of your regressive racist sexist neck, Sam. — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) 20 марта 2019 г.

you know Sam, you were an idiot when I knew you back in the 80s — instructive to know you haven't changed one bit — Alison Mau (@Alisonmau) 20 марта 2019 г.

“We're extraordinarily proud of our PM's empathy, dignity and strength in this awful time. She has articulated our grief, our sympathy, our shock, our anger and our determination to change our lax gun laws. She speaks for us, and like us”, one Twitter user said.

In an emotional address to parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Ardern said that the gunman who was responsible for the Christchurch mosques massacre “sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety — that is why you will never hear me mention his name”.

“I implore you: Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless”, she stressed, adding that the gunman “will face the full force of the law in New Zealand”.

Ardern’s remarks came after a New Zealand court ruled that 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant should stay in custody without plea until 5 April. Earlier, he was charged with murder following the 15 March Christchurch mosques attacks which killed 50 people and injured 50 more.