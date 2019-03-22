Register
    Jordan Peterson

    Twitter Balks at Retailer’s Jordan Peterson Book Ban After NZ Mosques Massacre

    Jordan Peterson
    The move comes a day after police said that all 50 people killed in last Friday’s attack by an Australian national on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand had been identified.

    New Zealand’s largest bookstore retailer Whitcoulls has removed noted Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos book from its shelves following last week’s deadly shootings in two mosques in Christchurch.

    In an email to customers, a Whitcoulls spokesperson said that the decision was made “in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks”.

    READ MORE: New Zealand Company Under Fire Over 'Symbolic' Link to Mosque Shooter — Report

    “As a business which takes our responsibilities to our communities very seriously, we believe it would be wrong to support the author at this time”, the spokesperson pointed out.

    The decision comes several weeks after Peterson paid a visit to New Zealand, where he was photographed with a fan wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m a proud Islamophobe”.

    READ MORE: Facebook Says Removed 1.5 Million Videos of NZ Mosque Shooting in First 24 Hours

    Most Twitter users have, meanwhile, lashed out at Whitcoulls over its decision to ban Peterson’s book, with some recalling that while The 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was pulled off the shelves, Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf is “available for sale”.

    Jordan Peterson
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Twitter at Odds After UK Actor Reveals He is 'a Big Fan of Jordan Peterson'
    The 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos book contains a chapter on the particular strain of nihilism that allegedly added to the 1999 Columbine and the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings which killed 12 people and 20 people, respectively.

    50 people were killed and 50 more injured in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand on 15 March. 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant is known to have published a manifesto filled with anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric prior to committing the attack.

