Twitter Balks at Retailer’s Jordan Peterson Book Ban After NZ Mosques Massacre

The move comes a day after police said that all 50 people killed in last Friday’s attack by an Australian national on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand had been identified.

New Zealand’s largest bookstore retailer Whitcoulls has removed noted Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos book from its shelves following last week’s deadly shootings in two mosques in Christchurch.

In an email to customers, a Whitcoulls spokesperson said that the decision was made “in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks”.

“As a business which takes our responsibilities to our communities very seriously, we believe it would be wrong to support the author at this time”, the spokesperson pointed out.

This is @jordanbpeterson and a fan during his speaking tour in New Zealand.



February 19th, 2019. Less than one month ago.

The decision comes several weeks after Peterson paid a visit to New Zealand, where he was photographed with a fan wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m a proud Islamophobe”.

Most Twitter users have, meanwhile, lashed out at Whitcoulls over its decision to ban Peterson’s book, with some recalling that while The 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was pulled off the shelves, Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf is “available for sale”.

This is just bizarre.



New Zealand bookseller Whitcoulls has BANNED @jordanbpeterson's book "12 Rules for Life" following the mosque massacre.



Yet Hitler's Mein Kampf is available for sale.



Yet Hitler's Mein Kampf is available for sale.

They are still selling Mein Kampf. Which explains how deeply retarded was that decision. — Bruce McClane (@antiferal) 22 марта 2019 г.

Disagree with as much as i Agree with when it comes to Jordan Peterson,but to ban his books for gods sake,this just seems like fascism,"but noboby more intolerant, than those you preach Tolerance" — Greeny (@MarkoGreen80) 22 марта 2019 г.

Banning books? Orwellian, dystopian. Who would do such a thing? Surely conservatives are banning books.😂😂🤔😳 — 🇺🇸James🇺🇸 (@Jameski07) 22 марта 2019 г.

I dont know who he is but no book should EVER be banned from sale. — baby GOAT (@babyG_O_A_T) 22 марта 2019 г.

Strongly disagree.



Like Mein Kumpf and Dianetics,



people must have access to these books of deception to be able to discern it in the future! — Luke 🌥 (@tweet4luke) 22 марта 2019 г.

Totally insane. I weep for New Zealand, anyone who has read more than the msm critic of JP will disregard this as irrational. What's next? The bible! That sure triggers some folks over there — Jane (@JSand1270) 22 марта 2019 г.

Jordan Peterson is one of the most intelligent, rational minds out there. He has tremendous influence because his ideas are logical and wise, and he won't be stifled by anyone.

This is why they want to quieten him. He may change the world for the better. — DMQ2 (@DMQ1875) 22 марта 2019 г.

He's an ineffective dandy and his instincts are poor, but for better or worse he tries to help people. The notion he had ANYTHING to do with Chch is ridiculous.

This event is just one giant excuse for lefties to suppress anything they did not like anyway. — Putin's Fav Bot (@Putinsfavbot) 22 марта 2019 г.

The 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos book contains a chapter on the particular strain of nihilism that allegedly added to the 1999 Columbine and the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings which killed 12 people and 20 people, respectively.

50 people were killed and 50 more injured in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand on 15 March. 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant is known to have published a manifesto filled with anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric prior to committing the attack.