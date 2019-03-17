Twitter at Odds After UK Actor Reveals He is 'a Big Fan of Jordan Peterson'

Canadian psychologist and Toronto University Professor Jordan Peterson has become known internationally due to the popularity of his “Maps of Meaning” lecture series, which explores the origins of modern value systems and Western civilisation in an attempt to examine their validity and relevance.

In an interview with Men’s Health, British actor Charlie Hunnam specifically heaped praise on noted Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson when discussing his new role in Netflix’s Triple Frontier, where he plays a former Special Forces operative.

“I’m a big fan of Jordan Peterson, as are a lot of people right now—he’s become quite an internet phenomenon, a card-carrying member of the intellectual dark web,” Hunnam said.

He went on further by comparing the Special Forces “mentality” to Peterson’s way of thinking.

“I love the message that he promotes, which is "take your life seriously." Carry as much responsibility as possible. I think in his words he says, ‘pick up the heaviest thing that you can and carry it’”, Hunnam added.

Twitter uses remained at loggerheads over the actor’s remarks, with some posting a spate of sarcastic messages about Hunnam being a Peterson fan.

So Charlie Hunnam is a fan of Jordan Peterson? Bloody hell, I have just lost my erection. — Bernard Dayo (@BernardDayo) 16 марта 2019 г.

Charlie Hunnam loves Jordan Peterson what a day we're having — Rosie Knight (@RosieMarx) 15 марта 2019 г.

You’re a “BIG FAN” of Jordan Peterson, Charlie Hunnam? A BIG FAN? Miss me with this. https://t.co/vprXAw0zma — don’t 👻, vote! (@mcterzakis) 15 марта 2019 г.

@KaiseratCB have you seen Charlie Hunnam’s support for that bigoted Canadian Professor Jordan Peterson? I’m so disappointed — zora (@_raamsey) 16 марта 2019 г.

it was a mathematical certainty that Charlie Hunnam would become a Jordan Peterson guy pic.twitter.com/hoaScVgOZb — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) 14 марта 2019 г.

"charlie hunnam supports jordan peterson, card-carrying member of the intellectual dark web" is not what i was expecting to have to read with my own two eyes today, but… here we are, i guess — julie! 🌹 (@VHALMTYR) 15 марта 2019 г.

Charlie Hunnam being into Jordan Peterson is a betrayal that I’ll never be able to get over. — Sam Cohen (@CineTalksSam) 16 марта 2019 г.

Others, in contrast, noted that they also had a good opinion of the Canadian psychologist, describing him as “smart, articulate and data driven”.

Seriously, what could you possibly have against Jordan Peterson? Smart, articulate, data driven.



Actor Charlie Hunnam sparks outcry after revealing he's a 'big fan' of men's rights figure Jordan Peterson https://t.co/0IDjeIDJA6 — Michael Dennis (@MDENNISJOY) 17 марта 2019 г.

Look. I don’t know you but I think you have been very misinformed about Jordan Peterson. O — Sherod Smallman (@Sherod99) 17 марта 2019 г.

@meghandemaria Jordan Peterson speaks hard truths. Not everyone is an over sensitive liberal trying to out progress the next person. Charlie Hunnam shouldn't be getting hate for having a different point of view. That isn't being inclusive at all. — Josh Klinedinst (@KlinedinstJosh) 17 марта 2019 г.

People being mad at Charlie Hunnam for liking @jordanbpeterson is what's wrong with this world. We need more of Jordan's lessons in everyday life. Everyone who is outraged could learn from him. — Forest bear (@Grantmeijer) 17 марта 2019 г.

What's wrong with jordan Peterson?? He's as nice as a teddy bear. — UglyOne (@UglyOne10) 17 марта 2019 г.