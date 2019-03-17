Jackson's Daughter Denies She Attempted Suicide Amid Leaving Neverland Scandal

Paris Jackson's angry response comes after TMZ entertainment claimed on Saturday that Michael Jackson's daughter was admitted to hospital after she tried to kill herself. Some family sources cited by the media assumed that the move was prompted by the Leaving Neverland documentary, which had a negative impact on Paris.

The only daughter of late Michael Jackson, Paris, has rejected speculation that she wanted to commit suicide amid the scandal around the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary .

READ MORE: Michael Jackson's Fan Groups Sue Denouncers for 'Sullying His Memory' — Reports

The 20-year-old celebrity responded to a claim voiced at US entertainment news website TMZ that she had been hospitalised after attempts to take her own life.

"F*** you you f****** liars," she tweeted, referring to TMZ.

The tweet was followed by another one published shortly after, containing multiple question marks.

The reputation of pop icon Michael Jackson has been seriously affected by the recently released Leaving Neverland documentary by Dan Reed, which features two men, Wade Robson, 26, and James Safechuck, 41, who claim that they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were children.