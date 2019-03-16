Michael Jackson's Fan Groups Sue Denouncers for 'Sullying His Memory' - Reports

Three Michael Jackson fan groups have brought a suit against the singer’s alleged victims for submitting sexual abuse claims in the Leaving Neverland documentary, the New Musical Express magazine (NME) reported.
The singer's reputation has been seriously affected by the Leaving Neverland documentary by Dan Reed, in which Robson and Safechuck claimed they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were children.
READ MORE: Mike Tyson Says Michael Jackson's Accusers 'Just Out to Get Money' From New Docu
Michael Jackson was fully cleared of all sexual abuse charges in 2005.
All comments
Show new comments (0)