Michael Jackson's Fan Groups Sue Denouncers for 'Sullying His Memory' - Reports

The recent documentary about the famous pop-star, who was again accused of sexually abusing two little boys in the 1980s and 1990s, has boosted controversial reactions in the international community.

Three Michael Jackson fan groups have brought a suit against the singer’s alleged victims for submitting sexual abuse claims in the Leaving Neverland documentary, the New Musical Express magazine (NME) reported.

According to the NME, the Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street, and On The Line fan clubs are taking legal action in France against Wade Robson, 26, and James Safechuck, 41, for "sullying his memory" and "lynching" the late pop singer. The groups reportedly "want to discredit the accusations of paedophilia".

The singer's reputation has been seriously affected by the Leaving Neverland documentary by Dan Reed, in which Robson and Safechuck claimed they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were children.

Michael Jackson was fully cleared of all sexual abuse charges in 2005.