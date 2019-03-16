Register
    Director James Gunn poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', in London, Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

    Disney Re-Hires James Gunn For Guardians of the Galaxy 3

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer/Invision
    The director of two of the most successful Marvel movies is back after being fired last year for offensive tweets made many years ago.

    James Gunn, the director and the writer of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, returns back for the third installment of he series, according to a message Gunn posted in his Twitter. According to Deadline report, the decision to rehire the director was made months ago after conversations between Disney and Marvel. The Walt Disney Studios chairman, Alan Horn, has been persuaded by Gunn's public apology and Gunn's overall handling of the situation, The Daily Caller report says.

    ​After being ditched by Disney, Gunn made a deal with Marvel's rival DC to direct a sequel to Suicide Squad. The renewed contract with Disney says he will begin working on the new Guardians as soon as he is done with DC movie, according to the Guardian. Gunn finished the script for the Guardians before his parting with Disney, BBC reports.

    Gunn has been fired by Disney, the owner of Marvel, last July, over a series of tweets that Disney at the time called "indefensible." In his since deleted tweets, Gunn reportedly made light of 9/11 attack, rape and paedophilia.

    "[They are] inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," the company said in a statement at the time.

    The Walt Disney Company logo
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Disney Fires Guardians of the Galaxy Director Over Offensive Tweets
    Gunn disowned the tweets after they came into spotlight in 2018.

    "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said at the time. "I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

    The Guardians of the Galaxy cast — including Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista — has issued an open letter in defense of the director, with Bautista even claiming he won't return for the next film unless Gunn was returned.

    "To be honest with you, I don't know if I want to work for Disney," the actor said at the time.

    The first and the second Guardians of the Galaxy are 13th and 8th most grossing Marvel movies of all times, making approximately $333 million and $390 million correspondingly, leaving two Iron Man movies and Thor, The Wolverine and X-Men series far behind. The three most successful Marvel movies — Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Marvel's The Avengers — have grossed $700 million, $679 million and $623 million, correspondingly.

