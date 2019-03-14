Register
20:51 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Netanyahu making some eggs in a campaign ad.

    Netanyahu Eggs on Voters With Election Ad of Him Cooking Up an Omelette

    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The prime minister and his Likud Party have seen a comfortable lead in the polls slip in recent weeks after the formation of an electoral alliance between the centre-left Israel Resiliance Party and the Yesh Atid Party, with the PM also dogged by charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the country's attorney general.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a new campaign video showing him frying up a couple of eggs in a bid to convince voters not to vote for his opponents, the Blue & White alliance.

    "This is what I know how to cook," the prime minister said in the ad as he fried up a pair of eggs sunny side up style. "What they [Blue & White] are cooking up is a left-wing government with support from left-wing parties and Arab parties. They aren't fooling anyone," Netanyahu added.

    The prime minister's unusual appeal was instantly picked up online, with his post on Facebook, titled "What are you preparing for breakfast?" garnering over 370,000 views and racking up over 14,000 likes and 6,100 comments from both supporters and critics in just a few hours.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Netanyahu Hints Israel Has Secret Relations With 6 Arab and Muslim States
    "My campaign for head of the student council was more mature," one critic wrote. "Dying to know who the marketing man who talked him into doing these videos is," another added. "How stupid do you think we are? Clips like this only show how much you underestimate the intelligence of our voters," a third chimed in.

    "Your opponents will conduct a thousand campaigns and never reach your level. We will support you until you win a huge victory in the elections," a supporter countered.

    Some left politics aside to focus on BiBi's cooking skills, or lack thereof. "Someone needs to teach you how to cook! You should have gotten the pan and oil hot first. Also, those eggs weren't very fresh," one user complained. "Appreciate your desire to eat protein in the morning; it's very important. But that's too much oil, try spray oil," another added, pointing to the extremely liberal amount of oil Netanyahu seemed to pour in the non-stick pan before adding the eggs.

    Rotem Sela
    © Photo: rotemsela1/ Instagram
    Netizens Roast Netanyahu Opposing Israeli TV Star Who Said Arabs Are Equal to Jews
    Israelis will go to the polls on April 9 to elect a new government. This year, the main challenge to Netanyahu and his ruling Likud Party is coming not from its traditional rival, Labour, but the Blue & White electoral coalition, led by former Israeli Lieut. Gen. Benny Gantz, who teamed up with ex-finance minister Yair Lapid and his centrist Yesh Atid Party, and Moshe Ya'alon, leader of the centre-right Telem Party.

    According to fresh polling, if elections were held this week, Blue and White would take 31 of the 120 seats in Israel's parliament, with Likud taking 28 and Labour just 7. 

    Likud's polling lead has taken a beating in recent weeks, tumbling further after Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust would be filed against Netanyahu based on findings from three separate investigations.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah Cell Exposed in Syria 'Just Tip of Iceberg'
    Erdogan Strikes Again: Netanyahu 'Tyrant', 'Thief Who Heads Israel'
    Netanyahu Hints Israel Has Secret Relations With 6 Arab and Muslim States
    'Blatant Racism': Erdogan's Spokesman Slams Netanyahu's Remarks on Arab Israelis
    Wonder Woman Steps in to Support Israeli TV Host Against PM Netanyahu (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    ad, election, reaction, video, election campaign, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse