Israel's Attorney General Plans to Indict Netanyahu Pending Hearing - Reports

Earlier, Israeli media reported that the prime minister was forced to cut his visit to Russia short and return home amid allegations of bribery and media manipulation.

Attorney General General Avichai Mendelblit intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on three counts of corruption, breach of trust and fraud, Israeli television reported on Thursday, quoting the Ministry of Justice.

The attorney general promised to give Netanyahu the opportunity to argue against the indictment during pretrial hearings, which may be held before or after the upcoming legislative elections.

Earlier, Mendelblit rejected a government request to postpone Netanyahu's indictment until after the April elections, where the prime minister is seeking a fourth consecutive term, saying it would be a "violation of the principle of equality before the law."

Likud, Netanyahu's party, has denounced the case against the prime minister, calling the allegations against him "political persecution." A Netanyahu spokesman denounced the charges against him as "ridiculous" and "absurd."

Netanyahu, who earlier vowed not to resign over the allegations, is expected to make a statement on the matter Thursday.

Israeli law enforcement have recommended an indictment against Netanyahu in three separate cases related to alleged favours for a telecommunications firm and newspaper in exchange for positive press coverage, as well the receipt of luxury gifts from wealthy donors in exchange for financial or other favours.

