Mysterious 'Alien' Lights on UK Shore Leave Netizens Puzzled (VIDEO)

After a video featuring a strange phenomenon surfaced online, social media users came up with a whole array of theories as to what it was, beginning with a reflection of sunlight, and ending with an "alien invasion".

Residents of the coastal city of Bangor in Northern Ireland witnessed two strange lights of unknown origin over the surface of one of the city's bays. A video showing the phenomenon was published by the PenNews online media outlet and a photo of the anomaly was uploaded on the Bangor Life Facebook group's page, with the author of the post wondering about the possible nature of the lights.

According to a local named Jackie, who took the photo, the lights "flickered at times, coming on and off at random intervals". The author of the Facebook post feared that it could be the start of an "alien invasion".

More sceptical users, such as one named Aaran Boydie Boyd, suggested that they could have been sunrays coming through the clouds and then reflected on the water in a spectacular way. Others thought it could have been divers taking pictures of underwater life.

A user named Clark Chambers alleged that it could have been James Bond's car from the 1977 film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

Many social media users took the opportunity to crack some Brexit jokes in reference to the mysterious underwater lights.