Pussycat Dolls Singer ‘Mortified’ Over Intimate Video Posted Online

A video clip shows her cuddling in bed with Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton, whom she dated for seven years.

Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente Scherzinger, former Pussycat Dolls singer, has broken silence on an intimate video of herself and Hamilton leaked to the internet.

The 30-second clip of Scherzinger kissing and groping in bed with Hamilton, her former boyfriend, was reportedly viewed nearly 600,000 times since it was posted two weeks ago.

"I genuinely don't understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it. It's an unbelievably mean thing to do," Scherzinger, 40, told The Sun in an interview published this weekend.

Scherzinger and the renowned Formula 1 racer were an item between 2008-2015.

A source close to the singer said in an interview that both Scherzinger and Lewis were "horrified at the breach, and want to get to the bottom of it. They want to know how the hell it got leaked."

"It's been mortifying for Nicole, and she feels really violated," the source added, according to The Sun. "She wants to keep a low profile for now, keep her head down and just plough on with work. She just wants to get on with her life, and forget this ever happened."

Scherzinger is the latest in a growing line of A-listers whose private photos have been posted online and reported by a press eager to get clicks.

The most high-profile stolen-photo scandal broke out in 2014 after a massive nude celebrity photo leak targeted the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Upton.