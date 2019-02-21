Twitterstorm as Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Back Bernie Sanders’ Election Bid

Despite working on the US senator’s first presidential campaign, Democratic Party Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to endorse Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential elections.
Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson Corbin Trent declined to directly comment on Sanders’ drive to run for the presidency, just saying that they are “excited to see so many progressives in the race” but that they are “not thinking at all about the next election”.
Twitter users quickly reacted to the news, with some taking Ocasio-Cortez’s side and noting that Sanders is “old with old ideas”.
She shouldn’t! Period. Full stop.— JustChristineGW (@whitegalvin) 20 февраля 2019 г.
Especially since he won’t release his taxes or explain his relationship with #TadDevine
Check this out @AOC https://t.co/PfHZ283YYm
@mclayfield @Independent She worked for his 2016 campaign. She'll endorse, but not before the NY primary, when stakes are high— Carl Gibson (@crgibs) 21 февраля 2019 г.
lets be honest, he is too old for the campaign trail.— clive adams (@CAdams1962) 20 февраля 2019 г.
if he wins too old to govern.
ridiculous headline.— Mark Olson (@hic_civis) 20 февраля 2019 г.
I don’t blame her.— lynn (@TrulyNiceHart) 21 февраля 2019 г.
Let's face it: he's old. With old ideas. He's not the answer. There's no one new at the Democratic horizon in us?— Iridescent (@iridescenting1) 20 февраля 2019 г.
Others, however, wrote that all this “might be beneficial to Bernie” who they claimed is “a veteran with decades of experience” and who doesn’t need “backing from a bartender”.
Didnt she try to go for speaker too? Maybe she is believing her hype. She needs to stay focused.— dom (@DomDominic6) 20 февраля 2019 г.
It's over a year until the first primary. This is nuts.— ‡Cre8Fire‡ (@cre8fire) 20 февраля 2019 г.
I think she might have forgot who he is.— michael (@mikelehmann62) 21 февраля 2019 г.
LOL keep trying! He just announced, what she said isn’t new. But yeah keep trying. #notmeUS #BERNIE2020— sugaree (@gratefulsugaree) 20 февраля 2019 г.
for the record I think they are both good! but I must sacrifice for my art.— Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) 20 февраля 2019 г.
Must not have offered enough $.— Peter Pilot (@guardpilot) 20 февраля 2019 г.
At this point, it might be beneficial to Bernie.— Ostap Bender (@Brestav) 21 февраля 2019 г.
I may not like political views of @SenSanders but he is a veteran with decades of experience. Why would he need backing from a bartender?— okron (@okron8) 21 февраля 2019 г.
In a tweet, Trump went further, posting,” Crazy Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well!”
Sanders, who finished as runner-up behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries, focused on his campaign on income equality and criticism of the US' “millionaires and billionaires".
