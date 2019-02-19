Bernie Sanders to Participate in 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports

"We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it's time to move that revolution forward," the independent politician told Vermont Public Radio.

US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders also participated in the 2016 presidential race, finishing as runner up in the Democratic primary behind Hillary Clinton. His election campaign was focused on income equality and criticised the US' "millionaires and billionaires," and these policies proved especially popular among young voters.

Earlier, a number of Democrats announced their intention to run for the highest administrative post of the United States. They include Tulsi Gabbard, from the State of Hawaii and a member of the US House of Representatives, New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobushar, Mayor of South Bend (Indiana) Pete Battigig, as well as former mayor of the US city of San Antonio (Texas), Julian Castro, who served as minister of housing and urban development in the Obama administration.

The Democratic Party Congress, which will officially nominate a presidential candidate, will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020.