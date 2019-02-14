'Ready for Circus': Ivanka Trump Roasted Over Awkward 1970s-Inspired Outfit

The presidential daughter and White House aide has often found herself under fire from her father’s critics, who’ve slammed her for a number of reasons from her fashion business to her job in Trump’s administration. A recent Twitter storm was triggered by her choice of trousers.

Ivanka Trump’s lower regions have outshined her father’s new executive order on Twitter as netizens ridiculed her outfit for the signing of a document to prioritise research and development of US AI capabilities. Many commenters rushed to figure out where she got the inspiration for her green trousers and matching blouse with a floral ornament after the presidential daughter posted the photo from the Oval Office on her social media.

Today the President advanced American leadership in Artificial Intelligence by signing an Executive Order directing the Federal Goverment to prioritize research and development of America’s AI capabilities. #IndustriesoftheFuture pic.twitter.com/3Aw3QEON1f — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 11 февраля 2019 г.

​Some mocked the outfit apparently inspired by the 1970s as outdated and ridiculous.

Ivanka, did you steal those pants out of my closet when I was 12 years old in 1970? Also, this picture gives me the dry heaves….next time I need to throw up to feel better, I'll look at it…thanks!! pic.twitter.com/u56gWoOWZt — Kim M. ☮️ (@Blacklace40) 11 февраля 2019 г.

Fairly normal WH photo op, a bit zoomed out though.



I know, I'll zoom in to better see who exactly is in the pictu….ZOMG WTF IS SHE FUCKING WEARING?!? O_o pic.twitter.com/lJ51aNBADG — Pinche-Pastor of Our 🚺of the🖕 (@Pinche_Pi) 12 февраля 2019 г.

My God…Ivanka needs to go to design school and learn what style is. Her clown pants make her look like she’s ready for the circus https://t.co/u4pTIvYAB0 — Chloe2348 (@Chloe23481) 12 февраля 2019 г.

​​There were those who gloated as they alleged Ivanka Trump might have put on some weight.

Ivanka you look fat wearing these pants. Did you gain weight? — Tatiana Wright (@twright55) 12 февраля 2019 г.

Those pants make you look fat Ivanka… — Pat (@swtp2k6) 12 февраля 2019 г.

​Jokes about one of the most debated topics of Trump’s presidency – immigrants — could not be avoided.

Is Ivanka smuggling Costa Rican workers in those trousers? — Steve Masters (@masterstips) 12 февраля 2019 г.

​Some tried to guess from whom she might have borrowed the controversial pants. While some led the trail back to her own father, others suggested a far more exotic source of inspiration.

Looks like Ivanka is wearing Trump’s pants haha — Lance (@lanceinohio) 12 февраля 2019 г.

Did Kim Jong-un gift Ivanka a pair of pants? — Major Tom (@Major_T66) 12 февраля 2019 г.

​Ivanka Trump leaped to the post of presidential aide from the boss’ chair of her own fashion brand. She has received much flak in the past few years for being increasingly involved in the country’s policy-making as she formally took on the role of Special Assistant to the President in March of 2017 as an unpaid federal employee.

Before March 2017, she had been working at the White House unofficially, which did not require her to comply with ethics and disclosures that apply to employees.