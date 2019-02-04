'Sit This One Out': Ivanka Trump Dragged For Black History Month Tweet

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, received her annual dragging session over the weekend after she shared a social media post welcoming the start of Black History Month.

On Sunday, the White House adviser took to Twitter, writing, "As many have said ‘Black History is American History.'" She added, "To honor Black History Month, let's remember that our nation is stronger, better, and wiser for the contributions of black people throughout this country's history."

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 3, 2019

​And with those 237 characters, the first daughter opened the doors wide for netizens wanting to slide through with the trash-talk.

— Wednesday Lee Friday 🧟‍♀️ (@WednesFri) February 3, 2019

— Foxx Lodestar (@JoeRoche) February 4, 2019

— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 3, 2019

— Jo Dean Townsend (@JodeanTownsend) February 4, 2019

— Brian Heidenfelder (@BrianHeiden) February 3, 2019

— Richard ‘muh deficit’ Kiester (@neverloggedoff) February 3, 2019

​Not all netizens wanted to join in the pile-on, though. Some instead opted to spread love and support for Ivanka.

— Mohamed Bakry (@Mohamed87785141) February 3, 2019

— eddy j izekor (@Eddie10million) February 4, 2019

— Mr Ariko (@anats_ariko) February 3, 2019

— Ugochukwu Ofili (@UgoCentRiC) February 4, 2019

— Janet Cates 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JanetCates2) February 3, 2019

​That same day, Ivanka raised some eyebrows after posting on Instagram about the feast that she'd prepared for the Super Bowl. Although her focus was on highlighting the chilli, burgers and "little deli rolls" for her Super Bowl party, viewers took the opportunity to bash the businesswoman over the Trump administration.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Donald Trump Jr. Slams Media After WaPo Super Bowl Ad, Infuriating Twitter Users

Incidentally, the 2019 Twitter showdown was not the first of its kind for Ivanka, who experienced the same type of criticism in 2018. At the time, her Black History Month tweet called on individuals to "celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who were sojourners for freedom…"

First Lady Melania Trump was picked apart a few days prior for her own 2019 Black History Month tweet, in which she urged others to "come together in celebration of our diversity to remember our past and look towards our future."