23:37 GMT +304 February 2019
    In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a ceremony to pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

    'Sit This One Out': Ivanka Trump Dragged For Black History Month Tweet

    Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, received her annual dragging session over the weekend after she shared a social media post welcoming the start of Black History Month.

    On Sunday, the White House adviser took to Twitter, writing, "As many have said ‘Black History is American History.'" She added, "To honor Black History Month, let's remember that our nation is stronger, better, and wiser for the contributions of black people throughout this country's history."

    ​And with those 237 characters, the first daughter opened the doors wide for netizens wanting to slide through with the trash-talk.

    ​Not all netizens wanted to join in the pile-on, though. Some instead opted to spread love and support for Ivanka.

    ​That same day, Ivanka raised some eyebrows after posting on Instagram about the feast that she'd prepared for the Super Bowl. Although her focus was on highlighting the chilli, burgers and "little deli rolls" for her Super Bowl party, viewers took the opportunity to bash the businesswoman over the Trump administration.

    Donald Trump Jr., center, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, right, depart following the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Donald Trump Jr. Slams Media After WaPo Super Bowl Ad, Infuriating Twitter Users

    Incidentally, the 2019 Twitter showdown was not the first of its kind for Ivanka, who experienced the same type of criticism in 2018. At the time, her Black History Month tweet called on individuals to "celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who were sojourners for freedom…"

    First Lady Melania Trump was picked apart a few days prior for her own 2019 Black History Month tweet, in which she urged others to "come together in celebration of our diversity to remember our past and look towards our future."

    Black History Month, Twitter, Ivanka Trump, United States
