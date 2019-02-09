Pornhub Sticks Up for PewDiePie in YouTube War Against T-Series

Swedish vlogger PewDiePie has received an unexpected boost from Pornhub in his battle for YouTube’s most subscribed channel against T-Series, one of India’s biggest record labels and movie studios.

In a new not safe for work video, adult performer Indigo White has been encouraging her viewers to take a moment from what they are doing and subscribe to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: In the ‘Next Millennia’: PewDiePie Doubts Elon Musk Will Appear on Meme Review

The short clip has been viewed over three million times, and it seems that Pornhub content creators have been doing their best to support the Swedish vlogger to retain his title as the most subscribed YouTuber:

even pornhub reminds you to subscribe to pewdiepie — lexa 🗡️ exams (@petitejiminie) 9 February 2019

People on Pornhub doing their part to support @pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/k65mejpynj — FjamZoo (@FjamZoo) 8 February 2019

@pewdiepie Did u know that u are in the top 4 most searched topics on Pornhub in Denmark? pic.twitter.com/Q0vOPivUnw — Lucas Nielsen (@lucad_nielsen) 6 February 2019

In December, Pornhub announced its support for the Swedish YouTube star, calling on its followers to subscribe to his channel.

© AFP 2018 / Ben Stansall YouTuber Details 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Stunt at Super Bowl Amid T-Series Race

Apart from X-rated websites, PewDiePie has garnered much support from internet personalities and digital influencers who have been campaigning for him in his battle against Indian production company T-Series.

During the Super Bowl weekend, YouTuber Mr Beast showed up with a friend at the big game to promote Pewds, donning T-shirts that read “Sub 2 PewDiePie”.

As part of the crazy stunt, Mr Beast bought five seats right behind the field goal so that TV cameras could spot the message.

READ MORE: PewDiePie vs. T-Series: Indian Channel Cuts the Lead in Race for YouTube Crown

PewDiePie has been involved in a 10-month-long battle with T-Series for the status as the most subscribed YouTube channel. Pewds has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a massive surge in its follower base last year due to India’s emerging online population.

Currently, PewDiePie has 84,646,560 subscribers, while T-Series is slightly lagging behind with its 84,595,814 followers.