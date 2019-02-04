In the ‘Next Millennia’: PewDiePie Doubts Elon Musk Will Appear on Meme Review

The controversial Tesla CEO suggested he could co-host the show on YouTube’s most subscribed channel, but it is unclear as to how serious he was after all.

Top YouTuber PewDiePie has dropped a hint that Elon Musk is not going to appear on Pew's Meme Review show any time soon.

"I guess we will check the next millennia to see if he can appear on ‘Bonus Meme,'" Pewds — real name Felix Kjellberg — said in a recently uploaded video.

The rumors that the Tesla CEO might appear on PewDiePie's show started after Musk tweeted an image of himself wielding the Boring Company's "safe flamethrower" with "Host meme review?" caption.

​It is unclear whether it was Felix's decision not to invite Musk to the show or Musk himself unwilling to live up to his own daring proposition.

Musk's Tweet came at the moment when PewDiePie is challenged as YouTube's most subscribed channel by T-Series, a music studio from India.

The expectations that the Tesla CEO might appear on the show were not entirely ungrounded, since PewDiePie managed to get political commentator Ben Shapiro to co-host Meme Review earlier in November 2018, along with VoiceoverPete, another YouTube celebrity. Felix also attempted to invite controversial rapper Tekashi69 to another episode, but Tekashi reportedly faces extended time in prison.