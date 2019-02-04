Donald Trump Jr. Slams Media After WaPo Super Bowl Ad, Infuriating Twitter Users

On Sunday, The Washington Post aired its first Super Bowl commercial at the end of the game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The ad was narrated by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who specifically "described the role of journalists as eyewitnesses and gatherers of facts".

Donald Trump Jr. went to Twitter on Sunday to lash out at what he described as the media's "leftist BS", arguing that journalists could save money by reporting the news "for a change".

His tweet came shortly after the Washington Post's Super Bowl ad, which gave kudos to journalism.

READ MORE: Trump Jr Drives Twitter Mad Spilling Details About US President's Christmas

His gesture was met by the jeers of many angry Twitter users, who returned fire by claiming that the president's son's comments "discredit" the media.

"This how the President’s child reacted to the Washington Post’s #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ commercial that honored journalists, including those who lost their lives like Jamal Khashoggi. Trying to discredit the media won’t change the fact you lied to Congress junior." Get ready for Mueller — gigi shapiro (@GigiShapiroProd) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Telling the #Truth isn't a left or right thing Jr,but of course like your dad you rather discredit it for your benefit! #KnowledgeIsPower #WaPo — Mary Ann Kent 🇺🇸❄️🌨️🏔️☃️🐦🥂 (@RedfireBlueice) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Others reminded Trump Jr. of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last year in Saudi Arabia.

Your father spent $11 billion on a government shutdown when his sole purpose was to secure $5.8 billion, and he secured $0. Was that a good investment? — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Journalists have been killed and injured in combat zones bringing the US news. They are killed for freedom. They sacrifice… a word you and your dad have no idea the definition of. Didn’t your girlfriend play a journalist on TV-oh wait, no, that’s not journalism. — bb (@Bwit716) 4 февраля 2019 г.

A lot of brave, honest journalists have given their lives to make sure we live in a better informed world. — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) 4 февраля 2019 г.

This how the President’s child reacted to the Washington Post’s #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ commercial that honored journalists, including those who lost their lives like Jamal Khashoggi.



Trying to discredit the media won’t change the fact you lied to Congress junior.https://t.co/M9gVUVLTq5 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Is that what Jamal Khosshogi should have done? — Patrick Granfield (@pgranfield) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Some netizens pointed to the history of lies which they claimed challenge his own family's credibility.

ANYBODY with the last name trump, or even associated with them or the republican party, wouldn't recognized TRUTH if it was written in 4-foot high letters on the front of the bus that's going to run over them. (Hell, it will probably be driven by mango mussolini himself!) — BernZilla (@BernZilla_5) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Soon it will be Donald Trump Jr’s time in the barrel.



Let it all out, kid. Let it all out.



You won’t be able to tweet out this kind of bile in prison. — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Wow. How low can you go? Especially when they honored some of those who gave their lives to report the truth. What are you willing to give your life for? — RFriend2012 (@RFriend2012) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Telling the #Truth isn't a left or right thing Jr,but of course like your dad you rather discredit it for your benefit! #KnowledgeIsPower #WaPo — Mary Ann Kent 🇺🇸❄️🌨️🏔️☃️🐦🥂 (@RedfireBlueice) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Is that like a president who has to go around saying there is no collusion and there is no crime because there is? — Kate (@ComplicKate) 4 февраля 2019 г.

This how the President’s child reacted to the Washington Post’s #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ commercial that honored journalists, including those who lost their lives like Jamal Khashoggi.



Trying to discredit the media won’t change the fact you lied to Congress junior.https://t.co/M9gVUVLTq5 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) 4 февраля 2019 г.

They are reporting the news. They are reporting all the crimes and corruption of your family and this WH. — ladyd030400 (@ladyd030400) 4 февраля 2019 г.

The Washington Post's commercial, which was narrated by US actor Tom Hanks, "described the role of journalists as eyewitnesses and gatherers of facts," as well as explored "the profession's larger importance to society".

"When our nation is threatened […] there's always someone to gather the facts, no matter the costs", Hanks said in the ad.