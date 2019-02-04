Teen Drops Sudden F Bomb, Cracks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Up (VIDEO)

The royal couple looked more amused than offended by the boy’s foul-mouthed remark, with Meghan openly giggling and Harry making a funny face in response.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were left visibly amused by a little faux pas which occurred during their visit to The Old Vic theatre in Bristol, as they conversed with a group of teenagers who were attending a workshop there.

As the royals were talking with the kids about their experience in the theatre, one boy remarked that "You can’t just be f***ing around on stage", prompting Meghan to giggle, while Harry made a funny face.

During their visit to the city, the couple also stopped by One25, a charity that helps sex workers trying to break free of the trade, where Meghan wrote messages of encouragement on bananas included in the food parcels meant for the organisation’s beneficiaries.

This initiative of hers, however, elicited a somewhat mixed reaction on social media as a number of people appeared amused by the kind of medium the duchess used to convey her message.

No it’s a motivational note from the duchess — Star (@starmlw) 2 февраля 2019 г.