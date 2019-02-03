Social Media in Stitches as Meghan Markle Uses Bananas to Cheer Up Sex Workers

According to Markle, she was inspired by a similar programme she saw in the United States, which involved writing words of encouragement and support to kids on bananas included in their school lunches.

The beneficiaries of the One25 organisation, which helps sex workers in the UK, are about to receive a somewhat unexpected form of encouragement from Meghan Markle herself. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, recently paid a visit to the charity.

While at the charity’s kitchen, the duchess suddenly recalled a school lunch programme which helped encourage kids via messages written on bananas included in their meals.

"I saw this project that someone had started somewhere in the States, this school lunch programme, where on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered," Markle said as quoted by CNN.

Then, the duchess declared that she’s “in charge of the banana messaging" and proceeded to write various messages of support, like “you are special” and “you are brave”, on the bananas included in the food parcels meant for former prostitutes and other sex workers.

While some praised Meghan for her compassionate gesture, others were visibly amused by it, especially considering what kind of fruit she chose to convey her message.

On a c-ck shaped banana going to a whore Meghan writes, "You are loved!" LMAO. It would have been appropriate to add on other bananas, "insert this side in first" or "John substitute". LOL — richard sanchez (@SekTruth4U_N_Me) 3 февраля 2019 г.

I had to read this headline twice before it made sense and I’m still like pic.twitter.com/FqfKWrkuDv — Carolyn (@careolinko) 2 февраля 2019 г.

No it’s a motivational note from the duchess — Star (@starmlw) 2 февраля 2019 г.

​And a number of people even criticised Markle over this move, casting doubt on her good intentions.

Bananas. She wrote it on bananas. As a person in the sex industry myself — how tone deaf and condescending. — Csab (@Csab22240265) 2 февраля 2019 г.

Why do people think this isn’t insulting as hell. She couldn’t be more condescending. Like Megan herself says it’s how some lunch lady makes kids feel special. It should work for you street people. — Jason (@soundgavel) 2 февраля 2019 г.

wow, this is sooooo patronising, why wouldn’t they be strong and lovef? — It’smeinit? (@thepulsexxx) 2 февраля 2019 г.