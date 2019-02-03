Strange Mutation: Khloe Kardashian Posts Image With Two Thumbs

Either the media celebrity has mutated horribly or someone has particularly horrible Photoshop non-skills.

US media celebrity Khloe Kardashian, a sister to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, stirred up social media after posting an image of herself with two thumbs on one hand.

It is unclear how this Photoshop fail happened, considering that the rest of the picture — although ‘shopped' to make her look beguiling — appears to be anatomically correct.

"She needs a doctor. Her thumb got spilt in half it appears," one comment under the photo reads.

"Real life mutant…," reads another



A user posted that Khloe — who claims that she is 34 — may have been moving her hand too fast when the photo was taken, but the explanation is unlikely, considering that the rest of her image is clear.

Besides, as the Independent speculates, it is unlikely that this was the only photo available.

The celebrity has not yet commented on the mysterious gaffe.

Khloe is only known because she participated in numerous reality TV shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, and Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons and Khloe & Lamar (participating in the latter with former husband).

The celebrity is also involved in retail and fashion businesses with her sisters.