20:57 GMT +330 January 2019
    Khloe Kardashian attends the Angel Ball benefitting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in New York.

    Khloe Kardashian Trolled for "Being Lost" in California

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    While Kylie Jenner is recovering from her loss in a battle over the most popular Instagram post to an egg, her voluptuous sister Khloe has had to deal with a controversy of her own. Her recent online slip has proven that the life of a social media influencer is no bed of roses, as even a geotag can prompt a storm of ridicule.

    Kim Kardashian’s younger sibling Khloe, who has over 85 million followers, shared a romantic photo from her alleged trip along the California coast, which triggered surprisingly fierce debate in the comments. The picture shows the 34-year-old, born in Los Angeles, standing in a fur coat on a cliff near what looks like one of her home state’s most picturesque landmarks — the Bixby Bridge in Big Sur.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Carmel by the Sea

    Публикация от Khloé (@khloekardashian) 29 Янв 2019 в 7:01 PST

    However, she left a caption reading “Carmel by the Sea”, which puzzled some users, who insisted that the bridge from her picture is located 30 minutes away from the actual Carmel and scolded the star for the alleged gaps in her knowledge of geography.

    “That’s actually Big Sur not Carmel by the sea”, one follower posted, also leaving a face-palm emoji, while another even insisted that she was offended by Khloe mixing up Carmel and Big Sur.

    Some were not ready to let this go quite so easily and even bothered to google the matter, defending Khloe and called everyone involved in the discussion idiots.

    READ MORE: Guess Who? Khloe Kardashian Confuses Fans With Her New 'Kylie-Like' Look

    “Ok y’all, I just googled it, and if you look up the Bixby Bridge, it’s physical address is in Carmel. And technically that whole area is referred to as the ‘Big Sur coast of California’ — WE’RE the idiots”, a netizen posted.

    Another line of defence suggested that Khloe’s critics had got it all wrong themselves and that the object in her picture was the Rocky Creek Bridge, which is in Carmel.

    Others called on fellow commenters to stop suggesting that “she got the message”.

    There were those who praised her ability to stir social media with a single slip, which seems like more evidence of the Kardashian’s immense power over the Internet.

    “How do you make a post trending? Call a place a different name. Smart move”, a user mentioned.

