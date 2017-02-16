To Ban or Not to Ban? Khloe Kardashian Leotard Posters Spark Body Shaming Debate

The images which were put up by Protein World, a healthy eating company, have stirred up concerns that they could cause confidence issues among young women.

Can I keep up with a Kardashian? Better than you can keep up with feminism, mate. #StickIt @TenderUK @Callmesaina1 pic.twitter.com/5CYVTjmU0G — Cordi Morrison (@CordiMo) 10 February 2017

​This is not the first time Protein World have faced controversy either. In April 2016, the British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) launched an investigation into gender stereotyping of women in adverts, after receiving thousands of complaints over controversial promo campaigns.

© Sputnik/ 'Can You Keep Up With A Kardashian?' poster on the London underground // Sputnik

The advertisement watchdog was forced into action after the controversial "Are You Beach Body Ready" campaign, launched by Protein World, went live across the UK last year.

Sadiq Khan, announced last summer that adverts which put Londoners under pressure to conform to an unhealthy or unrealistic body image were to be banned from the transport network.

But politician and member of the Green Party Caroline Russell, who received complaints from constituents about the advert, said that people who travel on the Tube should not be bombarded by adverts that imply their bodies are not good enough.

'Are you beach body ready?' & 'Can you keep up with a #Kardashian'. Time to rethink your marketing strategy @ProteinWorld #ShameOnYou https://t.co/gluB5Oy3ry — Sarah Wilkes (@TrafficJamSarah) 16 February 2017

​"Young people receive this negative message from enough social media channels and it's appalling that this is being reinforced on Tube platforms, against the Mayor's own policy, when people are taking trips to school, to work, or going out to socialize," Ms. Russell said in a recent interview.

However, not everyone thinks the posters are bad, Transport for London (TfL), who manage the London tube network, said that the posters are acceptable and are not covered under Sadiq Khan's advert ban, as Khloe Kardashian is clothed in a leotard.