Khloe Kardashian Rocks ‘Kanye for President’ Hat After He Hints He Might Run

As the rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has hinted he plans to run for the presidency in the 2024 elections, he has received the backing of his wife’s sibling, reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian﻿ were filming scenes for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" at Topanga Canyon Mall, when she showed off her brand new baseball cap with “Kanye For President” written in big white letters on it.

The family is no stranger to wearing political hats to show their aspirations and support for political figures – Kanye himself stated that he intends to perform in his "mutherf*cking hat" in 2019 – an apparent reference to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, noting that to him it represents the idea “that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black”.