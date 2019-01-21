Lady Gaga Blasts US Vice President Pence as 'Worst Representation of Christian'

The Golden-Globe winning singer has joined a choir of celebrities slamming Donald Trump’s administration when she spoke out on the president’s decision to shut down the government and the second lady’s teaching art at a Christian school that bans gay-friendly or homosexual employees, students, and families.

Lady Gaga, known as an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community, sent shock waves across social media when she slammed Vice President Mike Pence over his wife’s decision to start teaching at Virginia’s Immanuel Christian School, which refuses to hire employees linked to the LGBTQ community or admit students, who endorse or participate in homosexual activity.

Since the school’s policies were put into the spotlight by the Huffington Post, Karen Pence’s employment there has prompted criticism among netizens and LGBTQ rights activists. But the vice president defended his wife’s decision saying “criticism of Christian education should stop”.

“To see major news organisations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us… We have a rich tradition in America of Christian education and frankly religious education broadly defined”, Pence told Eternal World Television Network, noting that the “freedom of religion is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States”.

During her “Enigma” performance in Las Vega, Lady Gaga told off Pence on stage saying he was “wrong” with his anti-discrimination rant.

“You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there”, she said.

Lady Gaga speaking out against Donald Trump's government shutdown & Mike Pence's anti-LGBTQ+ stances at last night's #Enigma show. pic.twitter.com/fen6r129mO — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) 20 января 2019 г.

She also took aim at Pence’s boss, Donald Trump, over the partial government shutdown because of the border row, asking out loud if “the f**king president of the United States could please put our government back in business”.

“There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money”, she said.

Lady Gaga’s rant, uploaded online, received a mixed response online. Some applauded the singer and endorsed her statement and slammed Mike Pence.

I agree 100% with Lafy Gaga. What he is doing is criminal. And Pence’s wife is weirdly crazy. — Cheryl (@CherylCushaway) 21 января 2019 г.

Pence is the Vice Anti-Christ. — JD (@J_D_2019) 21 января 2019 г.

Some had their doubts whether Gaga could be the voice of Christianity.

Poker Face isn’t exactly a church hymn, Gaga. — Suzanne Rogers (@suzannerogers87) 21 января 2019 г.

Yes, lady gaga is the poster child for moral superiority. pic.twitter.com/2PcQFhDIP7 — For Andrew (@Ben_Benghazi) 21 января 2019 г.