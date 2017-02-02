Register
02 February 2017
    Lady Gaga

    Is Lady Gaga Going to Protest Trump During Super Bowl Halftime?

    © AP Photo/ Zacharie Scheurer, file
    US
    622718

    The Super Bowl halftime show is the most-watched 12 minutes of entertainment television annually, and this year the stage will belong to Lady Gaga, leaving many wondering if she will use her moment to protest US President Donald Trump.

    Bizarre Police Backlash Against Beyoncé Broadens
    © Youtube/Beyonce
    Bizarre Police Backlash Against Beyoncé Continues
    During the election season, the performer was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton. She also protested outside the Trump Tower, and promoted a petition urging the Electoral College to not vote for him.

    Early last month, Entertainment Weekly claimed that an anonymous source revealed to them that Gaga would be barred from speaking on politics during her performance. The NFL responded immediately, calling the claim “nonsense.”

    “This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none,” NFL spokesperson Natalie Ravitz said, in a statement. “Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

    An artist's rendering of what the next generation U.S. fighter jet might look like is seen in this handout photo provided by Northrop Grumman Corporation, December 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Northrop Grumman Corp/Handout
    Futuristic US Fighter Jet Unveiled During Super Bowl 50 TV Ad
    The televised halftime show is no stranger to controversy.

    Last year, Beyonce made waves when she performed her single “Formation,” which has a strong message against racism and police brutality. She also performed with her and her background dancers dressed in costumes evoking the socialist Black Panther party.

    In 2012, the NFL filed a $16.6 million lawsuit against singer M.I.A. for raising her middle finger during her performance with Madonna.

    Since the 2004 “nipplegate” disaster with Janet Jackson’s costume malfunction, the NFL has required artists and performers to sign contracts saying that they will adhere to the league’s standards of decorum, Yahoo News reports.

