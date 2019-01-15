Register
15 January 2019
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 20, 2018 TV personality Kylie Jenner attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

    WATCH Kylie Jenner's 'Brutal' Response to Instagram Record-Stealing Egg

    Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner lost the honour of having Instagram’s most-liked photo after an egg-stremely cheeky egg stepped into the game.

    The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie has apparently heard the sad news – a regular brown egg has officially dethroned her as the Queen of Instagram.

    READ MORE: Guess Who? Khloe Kardashian Confuses Fans With Her New 'Kylie-Like' Look

    Upon realising that the world record set by the first photograph of her baby Stormi Webster (18 million) was beaten by a photo of an egg, which has now been liked over 38 million times (as of 15 January), Kylie shared a hilarious video of her smashing an egg.

    “Take that little egg”, Kylie jokingly captioned the video, which has already been viewed over 25.7 million times.

    View this post on Instagram

    Take that little egg

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

    Apparently, the make-up mogul is not suffering an eggsistential crisis and has another perfect response to the bold rival: Kylie decided to showcase something that a regular egg can’t boast of, namely her jaw-dropping curves in Calvin Klein undies. How do you like it now, Egg-y?

    View this post on Instagram

    @calvinklein #mycalvins #ad

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

    The egg, which has yet to respond to Kylie’s video, has been busy promoting its official merchandise for the “egg gang” which, to be fair, is selling like hot cakes.

    The only photo on the account was posted on 4 January, accompanied with the hashtags #LikeTheEgg, #EggSoldiers and #EggGang. While the egg had no problem in becoming the most-liked photo on Instagram, it’s probably not going to challenge Kylie in beating the number of her followers, which is over 124 million – compared to the egg’s 5.3 million.

    READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Secretly Giving Birth Sets Social Media Ablaze

    The photo of Kylie’s new-born baby girl Stormi used to be Instagram’s world record holder, with over 18 million likes.

    View this post on Instagram

    stormi webster 👼🏽

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

