WATCH Kylie Jenner's 'Brutal' Response to Instagram Record-Stealing Egg

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner lost the honour of having Instagram’s most-liked photo after an egg-stremely cheeky egg stepped into the game.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie has apparently heard the sad news – a regular brown egg has officially dethroned her as the Queen of Instagram.

READ MORE: Guess Who? Khloe Kardashian Confuses Fans With Her New 'Kylie-Like' Look

Upon realising that the world record set by the first photograph of her baby Stormi Webster (18 million) was beaten by a photo of an egg, which has now been liked over 38 million times (as of 15 January), Kylie shared a hilarious video of her smashing an egg.

“Take that little egg”, Kylie jokingly captioned the video, which has already been viewed over 25.7 million times.

Apparently, the make-up mogul is not suffering an eggsistential crisis and has another perfect response to the bold rival: Kylie decided to showcase something that a regular egg can’t boast of, namely her jaw-dropping curves in Calvin Klein undies. How do you like it now, Egg-y?

The egg, which has yet to respond to Kylie’s video, has been busy promoting its official merchandise for the “egg gang” which, to be fair, is selling like hot cakes.

The only photo on the account was posted on 4 January, accompanied with the hashtags #LikeTheEgg, #EggSoldiers and #EggGang. While the egg had no problem in becoming the most-liked photo on Instagram, it’s probably not going to challenge Kylie in beating the number of her followers, which is over 124 million – compared to the egg’s 5.3 million.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Secretly Giving Birth Sets Social Media Ablaze

The photo of Kylie’s new-born baby girl Stormi used to be Instagram’s world record holder, with over 18 million likes.