Kylie Jenner Secretly Giving Birth Sets Social Media Ablaze

The 20-year-old reality star became a mom, having at the same time finally confirmed all assumptions on her pregnancy, which made netizens go wild over the news.

On February 1, Kylie Jenner welcomed a daughter with her boyfriend Travis Scott and shared the heartfelt video of her pregnancy, entitled “To Our Daughter,” as well as explained the reason for keeping it a secret. Despite the fact that her fans across social media assumed she was pregnant from the very beginning, they did not get any confirmation and, probably, thought they were mistaken. However, when Kylie shared the exciting news, it caused havoc on the Internet, prompting the creation of memes with fans’ reaction to the announcement.

♥️ Публикация от Kylie (@kyliejenner) Фев 4, 2018 at 12:27 PST

Many started saying that they knew it was true and yet are still extremely surprised:

I've been saying Kylie was pregnant for the last like 7 months so please tell me why I still reacted like this pic.twitter.com/vGiHlT3WEx — Paris Chanté (@parisinlondonx) 4 февраля 2018 г.

It’s like I knew Kylie Jenner was pregnant, but damn she really was. — Eᗰ 🃏 (@EmilyBarriente2) 5 февраля 2018 г.

Kylie Jenner: *doesn't take any full body photos for nine months, doesn't appear in the Kardashians Christmas photos, is spotted with a baby bump, is definitely pregnant*



Kylie Jenner: I had a baby



Me: pic.twitter.com/QodkkLGfaP — anna (@anna_rutterford) 5 февраля 2018 г.

omg i knew kylie was pregnant but her announcing she was pregnant and HAD HER BABY already got me pic.twitter.com/EaixLE4vjv — bella (@daviddobrk) 4 февраля 2018 г.

Others shared their emotions from watching the touching video she uploaded to YouTube:

Honestly I just watched @KylieJenner #ToOurDaughter and I’m crying so there’s that — Rebecca Silverstein (@Rebeccaaerin) 5 февраля 2018 г.