US GOP House Leader Promises Quick Action Against ‘Racist’ Republican Rep

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that he will take action regarding racist comments made by a fellow Republican House member.

Following comments made by nine-term Republican House of Representatives member Steve King (R-IA), the top GOP lawmaker in that legislative body has vowed "action will be taken," cited by Apnews.com.

"Action will be taken," McCarthy stated, adding, "I'm having a serious conversation with congressman Steve King."

"That language has no place in America. That is not the America I know and it's most definitely not the party of Lincoln," he added, cited by AP.

King last week was quoted by The New York Times saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

Backlash was instantaneous and severe, as lawmakers from both sides of the fence joined together in condemning King's racist allusion.

King quickly attempted damage control, claiming that he is in favor of "Western civilization," but that he did not support white supremacy or white nationalism, adding that he had made a "mistake" in phrasing and had "created an unnecessary controversy."

The long-serving representative claimed, additionally, that he is not a racist.

A prominent Republican lawmaker, King faces losing his chairmanship of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Constitution and Civil Justice as well as his membership in the Agriculture, Small Business and Judiciary committee.

The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), when asked by reporters whether Democrats would censure King, stated, "we'll be acting on that," without elaboration.