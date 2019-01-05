Song From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Dance Video Trending on Spotify

The video of freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest congresswoman in US history, dancing to the tune of Phoenix’s Lisztomania went viral this week.

A college video of dancing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has breathed new life into a 2009 song by French indie pop band Phoenix, Lisztomania, as the decade-old hit has seen an 116 percent increase in streams on Spotify, Business Insider reported.

Social media users appeared to be excited to hear the song that was popular when Ocasio-Cortez was in college:

The only thing that pisses me off about the @AOC video is that I've had Lisztomania stuck in my head for 2 days now — Mary H (@mhineman26) 5 January 2019

The scandalous Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing video has really only reminded me how much I enjoyed Phoenix's Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Wonder if Lisztomania is trending on Spotify or iTunes. — Lindsay McDonald (@linnyqat) 4 January 2019

I kind of like that song in the @AOC dancing music video so now it's on my Spotify list.



It's Lisztomania by @wearephoenix. — Katie Breslin (@katiebreslin) 4 January 2019

Phoenix also shared the video and congratulated 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez on being the youngest congresswoman in history:

@AOC,

Congratulations on being the youngest woman ever being elected to Congress!

Tendrement, Phoenixhttps://t.co/iJSOSmmCnG@MollyRingwald

💘 — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) 4 January 2019

The original tweet with Ocasio’s dancing skills was meant to criticise and embarrass the young woman, who was a student at Boston University at the time and performed choreography from the 1985 drama The Breakfast Club.

The attempt to undermine the congresswoman’s image, however, backfired, with people on social media and beyond saying there was nothing wrong with dancing.

Responding to the criticism, Ocasio-Cortez decided to film another short clip:

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽



Have a great weekend everyone:) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 4 January 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was sworn into Congress on Thursday as a representative for New York’s 14th Congressional District (Bronx and Queens) after winning the support of 78 percent of voters in the November mid-term elections.