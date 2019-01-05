Song From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Dance Video Trending on Spotify

A college video of dancing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has breathed new life into a 2009 song by French indie pop band Phoenix, Lisztomania, as the decade-old hit has seen an 116 percent increase in streams on Spotify, Business Insider reported.
Social media users appeared to be excited to hear the song that was popular when Ocasio-Cortez was in college:
The only thing that pisses me off about the @AOC video is that I've had Lisztomania stuck in my head for 2 days now— Mary H (@mhineman26) 5 January 2019
The scandalous Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing video has really only reminded me how much I enjoyed Phoenix's Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Wonder if Lisztomania is trending on Spotify or iTunes.— Lindsay McDonald (@linnyqat) 4 January 2019
I kind of like that song in the @AOC dancing music video so now it's on my Spotify list.— Katie Breslin (@katiebreslin) 4 January 2019
It's Lisztomania by @wearephoenix.
Phoenix also shared the video and congratulated 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez on being the youngest congresswoman in history:
@AOC,— Phoenix (@wearephoenix) 4 January 2019
Congratulations on being the youngest woman ever being elected to Congress!
Tendrement, Phoenixhttps://t.co/iJSOSmmCnG@MollyRingwald
💘
The attempt to undermine the congresswoman’s image, however, backfired, with people on social media and beyond saying there was nothing wrong with dancing.
Responding to the criticism, Ocasio-Cortez decided to film another short clip:
I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 4 January 2019
Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽
Have a great weekend everyone:) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6
Ocasio-Cortez was sworn into Congress on Thursday as a representative for New York’s 14th Congressional District (Bronx and Queens) after winning the support of 78 percent of voters in the November mid-term elections.
