Porn Accidentally Played on Big Screen in Ikea Store in Hong Kong (VIDEO)

One Ikea store has apparently become a little bit more than just a place where you’d go to purchase furniture, taste Swedish meatballs and jump on beds.

A pornographic video featuring a naked man engaging in a solo sex act was played on a giant TV screen in an Ikea store in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong in the middle of the day.

As some shots zoomed in on his genitals in front of shoppers with children, a staff member desperately tried to cover the lewd clip with a large sheet of paper or towel before the TV screen was eventually unplugged.

An IKEA spokesman apologised for the incident and stated that the store in Hong Kong has launched an investigation to find out how it happened.