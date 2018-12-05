Register
22:16 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman lying down

    Anti-Porn Activists Crush Teen Vogue for 'Irresponsible' Anal Sex Piece

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Major accusations poured in from a woman, implicated in a 1989 sex scandal with Gary Gart, a then US presidential candidate. She blasted the magazine, historically viewed as a fashion one, for promoting warped sexual techniques and experiments, despite the edition editing its original article.

    Campaigners for internet safety have again condemned Teen Vogue for, this time, republishing an article on how to have anal sex, branding the piece “inappropriate and irresponsible” and calling for launching a petition.

    “Parents trust us to let their kids read those magazines”, long-standing CEO of the social group Enough is Enough Donna Rice Hughes told The Daily Caller News Foundation by phone on November 30.

    “Parents would be furious if they knew what their kids were reading”, she claimed. Hugh’s group first came up with rebukes against Teen Vogue in 2017, after the edition published the original version of the anal sex article. 

    In the wake of the criticism directed at it, Vogue did not take it down, but chose to revise it a bit, changing the title into: “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know”, which Enough is Enough members were still unhappy about.

    “It’s important that we talk about all kinds of sex because not everyone is having, or wants to have, ‘penis in the vagina’ sex”, reads Teen Vogue’s updated article. “This is anal 101, for teens, beginners, and all inquisitive folk”, the article, written by an author named Gigi Engle, continues. Her Twitter user pic, meanwhile, features her lying invitingly on a bed in a saucy dress, with a large vibrator placed on her lap.

    Hughes continued to comment on the issue, saying that Teen Vogue, which refers to women as “vagina owners”, should not be “a source of sexual experimentation”, as it has long had an iconic status as a “wholesome brand on fashion and trends” and should stick to it.

    Hughes claimed that the article “panders to the pornography industry’s exploitive and commercial aim” by promoting perverted sexual techniques.

    Hughes, who started her Enough is Enough foundation back in 1994, first came into the spotlight 5 years earlier, after she had an alleged affair with the then presidential candidate Gary Hart. She was seen covertly leaving the house of the married senator and later a joint picture emerge of the smiling duo during a boat cruise, with Donna Rice, as she was known at the time, sitting in Hart’s lap. The alleged affair is largely considered to be an equivalent to the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal of the time. 


    Related:

    Ex CBS Chief Had Staffer 'On Call' to Perform Oral Sex on Him – Reports
    'Sex Noise' Interrupts UK Snooker Championship Match (VIDEO)
    US to See First Sex Doll Brothel That Will 'Brainwash' Men to Get Consent
    Rotherham Asian Sex Groomer of Teen Girl Given Right to Child Born of Rape
    Tags:
    teens, control, article, sex, Teen Vogue, Vogue, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse