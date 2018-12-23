'Like in Berlin?': Trump's Call for 'Good Old-Fashioned Wall' Sets Twitter Afire

The US president has been struggling to include $5 billion in funding for the wall's construction into the budget, but failed to gather enough votes in the Senate, leading to a partial government shutdown.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter again to convince Democrats to vote for a budget bill that includes funding for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. He argued in the tweet that the wall is the "only way" for the US to stop the flow of drugs into the country and human trafficking along the southern border.

The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier. Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Trump also denounced the effectiveness of other modern ways of border control, such as drones, calling the "wonderful and lots of fun", but still less effective than "a good old fashioned Wall".

His remark did not go unnoticed by netizens, who were quick to challenge the US president's claims about the wall's effectiveness.

A wall won’t stop that. We built fences and the cartels went under ground. Human trafficking won’t stop because there is a wall. You have no idea how the world works. Evil always finds a way around.Your wall should be a wall of border agents armed with the tech they need. NO WALL — Leanna Manley (@LeannaManley) December 23, 2018

Yes. When has a wall ever been successful in the long run? #ResignTrump #BuildBridgesNotWalls — Urban Avenger (@Urban_Avenger_) December 23, 2018

A wall you can climb over, dig under, fly over. Or break. — Koz Ware (@DjKozWare) December 23, 2018

Some contested his statements, adding a small humorous touch.

Others suggested that if Trump wants the wall that much, he can built it himself…

with many claiming that people in the US don't need walls, but rather a comprehensive solution that strikes at the heart of the problem.

A wall, fence or lock will only keep an honest person out. Drug cartels have an unlimited budget for trying to get their product to market. To truly fix things you need to address the problem not the symptom. The problem is: why is there such a big market for drugs in the US? — Andrew MacLeod (@AndrewM94635548) December 23, 2018

Make Peace not Wall Mr. President. — Michal Nowicki (@nefromn) December 23, 2018

One Twitterian reminded Trump, that the Berlin wall brought nothing good to the German city's dwellers.

I remember when they knocked down the Berlin wall. People sure seemed pretty excited about it. Have you heard about it? — Launch The Crows (@CrowsLaunch) December 23, 2018

But other netizens cast doubt about the relevance of such an example in connection with the situation at the southern US border.

You might want to read more about why that happened. It was pretty different from this. — GlowToad (@YepGlowToad) December 23, 2018

Many Twitter users actually supported Trump's urge to build the wall.

Dont give in build OUR wall — Greg Lester (@GregLes21743832) December 23, 2018

Thank you @POTUS for being strong on national security. The Christmas grinch @chuckschumer is to blame for this #SchumerShutdown. — Vic Revere (@VictorRevere) December 23, 2018

Some even suggested he should consider building such at the border with Canada too.

Why doesn’t Canada need a wall??? Protect our borders and all. — Austine Powers (@austinepowers) December 23, 2018

President Donald Trump has been struggling with Senate Democrats for weeks in a bid to deliver on one of his major election promises — to build a wall on the border with Mexico to stop illegal migrants from entering the US. In a final vote prior to Christmas, his bill failed to gather required 60 votes and subsequently sent the US government into partial shutdown, leaving only essential agencies working.