Trump Nicknames Himself 'President T', Spawns Memes & Jokes Online

Another day, another bombshell tweet from Donald Trump: the US president has introduced a catchy nickname for himself that is now trending on social media.

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and Donald Trump had to just seize the day: as the festive weekend was coming to an end, he thanked the person he humbly credited for falling oil prices – himself.

In a casual Sunday tweet, Donald Trump, who has developed a reputation for devising nicknames for his friends, foes and ‘frenemies’ – from ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Animal Assad’ to ‘Crooked Hillary’ – apparently coined a moniker for himself: President T.

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 November 2018

Just like other labels conceived by Trump, the new nickname became trendy on social media, with netizens coming up with suggestions of what ‘T’ possibly stood for:

Prez Toddler! — Ed.G (@edwgc) 25 November 2018

He heard probably a foreign leader called "Presidente" and thought it sounded cooler. — Tiffany Sanders (@TIFFLS) 25 November 2018

Another user presumably alluded to Trump’s skin, which has always given off an orange hue, and while he’s consistently been called ‘orange,’ ‘tangerine’ is somewhat new:

T is for Tangerine. pic.twitter.com/ICQEz6GVcp — Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) 25 November 2018

Aware of Trump’s affection for golf, one netizen alleged ‘T’ could refer to the time when the game begins:

It opens him up to being called “President Tee-Time” though!! — GiGi (@DeepCityPhilly) 25 November 2018

Others couldn’t help but highlight the 45’s ‘special bond’ with Twitter while coming up with possible references to ‘T’:

Or President Tweet — Blue (@blueWRL) 25 November 2018

Twittler is still my favorite — Ken Waagner (@KenWaagner) 25 November 2018

One Twitterian argued that President T sounded much better than the initials of his predecessor – Barack Obama:

Trump just nicknamed himself President T.



President T is so much better than President B.O. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) 25 November 2018

And the apparent winner is the reference to Mr T, an American actor and retired wrestler, who popularised the phrase ‘I pity the fool’ while starring as the main villain in Rocky III:

First official WH picture released of “President T”. pic.twitter.com/icVb058zk6 — Doug Edwards (@fladoug) 25 November 2018

It's like a combination of President Trump & Mr T — & I PITY THE FOOLS who mess with @realDonaldTrump!! — Matt Forrester (@lavielemond) 25 November 2018

The Real President T with the First Lady. pic.twitter.com/ticornFCJK — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) 25 November 2018

Trump thanked himself for falling oil prices a few days after he expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for lowering oil prices in the latest bid to reaffirm ‘steadfast’ partnership with the kingdom amid an ongoing probe into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.