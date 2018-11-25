Trump Turns to Twitter to Lash Out at French Protests

On November 17, mass protests, named "Yellow Vests" hit Paris, and have since then escalated into large-scale violent protests across France. The activists are protesting against the planned hike in gasoline and diesel prices.

US President Donald Trump has commented on Twitter "Yellow Vests" fuel tax protests across France, saying that protests do not take into account how badly the United States has been treated on trade by the European Union for military protection.

The large and violent French protests don’t take into account how badly the United States has been treated on Trade by the European Union or on fair and reasonable payments for our GREAT military protection. Both of these topics must be remedied soon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

'Common Decency': France Berates Trump for Twitter Crusade Against Macron on Terror Attacks' Anniversary

Around 23,000 people took part in "yellow vests" fuel tax protests across France, while 8,000 people have taken to the streets of Paris, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Saturday.

The price of diesel in France has risen by around 23 percent this year, while the gasoline price has gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.