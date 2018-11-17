'FLOTITS': Bette Midler Stirs Up Twitter With Melania's Nude PHOTO

The picture shared by Midler was apparently taken in 2000 during a photoshoot done by British GQ magazine on board of Trump’s Boeing 727 aircraft.

American singer Bette Midler landed in hot water after she tweeted a risqué image of US First Lady Melania Trump and a snarky caption.

Midler’s tweet, captioned “The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane”, features a picture of Melania from her 2000 British GQ photoshoot aboard Trump’s Boeing 727, with hashtag #FLOTITS (sic!).

The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane.#FLOTITS pic.twitter.com/oI4yHfeX2O — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) 14 ноября 2018 г.

​Midler’s jab at the president’s wife, however, apparently did not sit well with some Twitter users who were quick to give the singer a piece of their mind.

So juvenile @BetteMidler, and so disappointing. She was earning a living, like a lot women, and men, do. Not to mention, that your comment was foul and disgusting. — 🦘🇦🇺vegemite kid🇦🇺🦘 (@goldcoastdebb) 17 ноября 2018 г.

I love you @BetteMidler but this is not cool…. — Sofie Formica (@sofieformica) 17 ноября 2018 г.

In all fairness this Tweet tells us more about Bette Midler herself than Melania. Bette a bully herself. — Christopher H (@Christo92944495) 17 ноября 2018 г.

Another goofy actress bites the dust. So sad Bette, I adored you. Not anymore. — Kma1960 (@kma1960) 17 ноября 2018 г.

Others however praised Midler for her stance and her sense of humor.

My sister just called me--she doesn't use Twitter--and asked me to tell you she loves you very much. — JayneLibraryRef (@bean054) 17 ноября 2018 г.

#Flotits I love you @BetteMidler #melania in her true essence a pinup cyborg who speakay no English always on a cockpit…. I mean in a cockpit — MiikeyMazonna (@miikeymazonna) 17 ноября 2018 г.

This is a @FLOTUS that deserves any respect? Just a gold digger, nude model, and home wrecker. Don't tell me how intelligent she is. Smart enough to grab a misogynist as a husband. Not a role model. @ArcofHope pic.twitter.com/KVukjIGdrN — Bill (@bobebill) 17 ноября 2018 г.