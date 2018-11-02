ITV Editor Slammed for Dressing up as Jamal Khashoggi's Killer for Halloween

The senior ITV editor has been accused of an “appalling lack of sensitivity” for his choice of Halloween costume.

ITV Commissioning Editor Asif Zubairy has apologized for attending a Halloween party in London dressed as Jamal Khashoggi’s executioner, following backlash.

“I’m a private individual who attended a private party. I realize my Halloween costume may have offended some people, for which I apologize,” Mr. Zubairy told The Daily Mail on Friday.

The party, hosted by British comedian Jonathan Ross, was attended by countless celebrities, attracting paparazzi.

Social media users slammed Mr. Zubairy as insensitive and shocking for his choice of costume, especially as Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was only recently murdered, and the issue is very much an ongoing affair.

No words….😱 — Kayleigh White x (@xxfluffywhitexx) November 2, 2018

OMG. reducing the torture and death of someone to a costume. How grossly unempathic, insensitive and cruel. — Taryn De Vere (@TarynDeVere) November 2, 2018

These people are just so blatantly out of touch with decency and common sense that it's frightening. — Carolyn Green K9Bot@AgentCorbyn since 1987 #JC4PM (@moto26261) November 2, 2018

Some even called for him to sacked from his senior role at ITV and described his judgement the situation as “unbelievable.”

Should be sacked immediately. Unbelievable — DevushkaSW#NHS#GTTO (@irisstylosa) November 2, 2018

you are kidding… instant dismissal, anyone that has that in their head as 'humour' cannot be trusted. — Jd Meatyard (@meatyard_jd) November 2, 2018

Reacting to the incident, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Christine Jardine said she was “astonished” by the 57-year-old’s lack of sensitivity, describing his decision to wear such a provocative costume as a “lapse in judgement.”

Prior to his horrific murder, the Saudi journalist was becoming increasingly critical of Riyadh, and the Turkish government has accused senior Saudi government officials of orchestrating the attack.

Riyadh has denied this, insisting that the Royal Family were unaware of the premeditated murder and are looking to get justice for Khashoggi.

