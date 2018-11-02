Decision on Sanctions in Khashoggi Case May Take ‘Handful’ of Weeks - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US decision to impose sanctions against Saudi Arabian officials in connection to the Khashoggi murder case may take several weeks once more evidence is available, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview.

"It'll take us probably a handful more weeks before we have enough evidence to actually put those sanctions in place, but I think we'll be able to get there," Pompeo said on Thursday when asked about the next steps in the Khashoggi case.

The US government will develop its own judgments of who should be held accountable for the murder of Saudi journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained that the US administration is satisfied with the cooperation it has received from the government of Saudi Arabia. However, Pompeo also pointed out that sometimes that cooperation has been uneven.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on October 19 that Khashoggi had been killed in a brawl inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in the incident and the country’s deputy intelligence chief has been fired.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

On Wednesday, the Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement that Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and destroyed after he was strangled in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.