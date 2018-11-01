Weinstein Accused of Sexually Assaulting Underage Virgin – Reports

A former model from Poland who asked to stay anonymous said former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in New York when she was a 16-year-old virgin.

According to an amended Manhattan federal racketeering lawsuit filed Wednesday, the woman, identified in the court papers as Jane Doe, said that she and Weinstein agreed to meet for a business lunch in 2002. However, Weinstein, then a successful film producer, took her to his Soho apartment instead.

“[…] Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex,” the lawsuit stated, adding, “Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him.”

The lawsuit also describes how Weinstein “took off his pants and forcibly held Jane Doe while taking her hand and making her touch and massage his penis.” Reportedly, he became enraged when the teenage model objected to his advances, at first refusing to let her go, but eventually, he relented.

The incident allegedly took place only three days after the model met Weinstein at a soiree for her modeling agency Next. The lawsuit also mentions that Weinstein was aware that she was 16 years old, Page Six reported. Jane Doe also said that Weinstein continued to demand sex from her and that he “ensured she never received work,” leaving the woman depressed and exacerbating her anorexia.

She also described another episode featuring the disgraced producer. According to the lawsuit, in a 2008 after-hours meeting in his Greenwich Street office, Weinstein spotted Christina Aguilera on a nearby TV and allegedly said, “‘Wow, I’d really like to f**k that p***y,’ then unzipped his pants and began touching his penis.” The defendant was present at this moment in the room, the documents say.

The woman becomes 10th victim to join the class action lawsuit against Weinstein, the Weinstein Company and Miramax, accusing them of assault, battery, and racketeering. All women are suing Weinstein of sexual assault and the companies for being aware of the producer’s allegedly illegal conduct, helping him to threat and pay off the victims.

Weinstein’s criminal lawyer Ben Brafman called the newest lawsuit “preposterous” saying that the 20-years-old allegation is false “like so many other women in this case who have already been exposed as liars.” Weinstein’s civil lawyer, Elior Shiloh, declined to comment.