New York Judge Drops One of Six Charges Against Weinstein

A year after the start of #MeToo movement, a court has proclaimed its verdict on the case of one of the first celebrities to face sexual abuse accusations, Harvey Weinstein.

On Thursday Manhattan's district attorney tossed out a part of the criminal case against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, including the claims of Lucia Evans, who was among the first women to publicly accuse the famous producer of sexual assault.

Weinstein attorney Ben Brafman says he believes accuser Lucia Evans perjured herself in front of the grand jury. Also calling for removal of lead NYPD detective on case and a subpoena of @NewYorker for reporting on alleged grand jury misconduct #abc7ny — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 11, 2018

According to Lucia Evans' accusations against Weinstein, published in The New Yorker a year ago, the film mogul had forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. At that time Evans was a 21-year-old college student.

Page Six: one of the Harvey Weinstein NYC cases is “in danger of falling apart.” A document written by accuser Lucia Evans was found and in it she claims the sexual encounter w/ Weinstein was consensual. It “appears to contradict her grand jury testimony”https://t.co/MAmEZidmh6 pic.twitter.com/xWRiW7K4OG — John Doe (@JohnDoe78359022) October 10, 2018

Dozens of women, including high-profile actresses and stars, have accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sex assault, including rape. Most of the claims date back to the 1980s. The accusers said they did come forward earlier because of feeling ashamed and threatened to have their careers destroyed.

READ MORE: 'Weinstein is Innocent' T-Shirt Gets Italian Film Exec All Kinds of Attention

Later on, Weinstein was indicted on more charges, including two cases of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

READ MORE: US Movie Mogul Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty, Freed on $1Mln Bail — Reports