31 October 2018
    Khabib Nurmagomedov

    'He'd Get Ragdolled': Fans Say Floyd Would Get Crushed in MMA Brawl With Khabib

    © Photo: khabib_nurmagomedov/instagram
    Viral
    110

    Anticipation is building about whom undefeated 27-0 Russian UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov will take on next, with UFC President Dana White adding fuel to the fire by telling would-be contender and US boxing legend Floyd Mayweather that he would have to fight Khabib under UFC rules.

    Speaking to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, White said that if undefeated US boxing legend Mayweather wants to fight Khabib, he'd have to sign with the UFC and fight in the octagon.

    "Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight. You fight in the UFC. We're not boxing him. We did that once. That's over. You wanna fight? You come fight…a real fight" the UFC boss said.

    White's comments, combined with the slew of rumors swirling around a possible Nurmagomedov-Mayweather fight after Khabib called Floyd out with his "in the jungle, there can be only one king" remark, sparked renewed speculation on social media on whether the undefeated boxer would take the challenge.

    Most users think 'Money' would be crushed if he agreed.

    Others questioned White's logic, saying that since Khabib was the one that made the challenge, the terms would be up to Floyd to decide.

    Some users decided to take things in a more comedic direction.

    Finally, others still continue to believe that the fight will never happen and that all the talk is just hype.

    Floyd Mayweather, 50-0, took on and defeated Conor McGregor in a boxing ring in August 2017, defeating 'The Notorious' in the 10th round by TKO. Khabib Nurmagomedov took on McGregor on October 6, trouncing him in the fourth round with a chokehold. After defeating Conor, Khabib leapt out of the octagon to go after McGregor coach Dillon Danis, whom he said taunted him about his family, religion and country throughout the match. The brawl sparked chaos at the Vegas arena and ended in several arrests. Khabib and Conor were suspended from the UFC, with the next hearing scheduled for December. Since the fight, McGregor has demanded a rematch, with MMA fighters Tony Ferguson and Ben Askren also wanting a piece of the 'The Eagle'.

    Tags:
    octagon, UFC rules, reaction, fans, MMA, boxing, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
