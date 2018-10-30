Register
17:52 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena

    Fans Go Nuts as Khabib's Manager Posts Tweet Saying 'Big News Coming'

    © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Notwithstanding his suspension for the chaos which ensued following his October 6 brawl with legendary Irish fighter Conor McGregor, undefeated MMA champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has been sending and receiving a slew of offers for his next highly anticipated bout.

    Twitter users have been losing their minds speculating about whom the 27-0 Russian MMA fighter will fight next since manager Ali Abdelaziz blew off American MMA fighter Tony Ferguson's challenge and promised fans that @TeamKhabib would blow fans' minds with "big news coming."

    Addressing Ferguson, whom UFC chief Dana White demanded Khabib fight before a rematch with McGregor would be possible, Abdelaziz tweeted that Tony was a "good guy" who deserves "a big fight," but urged him to take on Conor, Nate Diaz or Justin Gaethje instead, saying he'd be "one of the easiest fights" for Nurmagomedov.

    The tweet brought out the rage of fanboys on both sides, with Khabib detractors suggesting Tony would "pour the pressure on" Khabib if he tried to pull a repeat of his October 6 performance against McGregor.

    Users were even more pumped by Abdelaziz's next tweet, which promised "big news" without providing any more details. Fans immediately began speculating that the news may be about a rematch with McGregor (even though both Khabib and Conor are suspended from the UFC until at least December), or the much-discussed fight with legendary undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. Other fans were still hopeful that it might be Tony Ferguson.

    Others suspected that it may be a bought between Khabib and MMA fighter Ben Askren, who announced plans to switch to the UFC last week and challenged the Russian fighter.

    One user even created a handy poll, with voting by 3,100 users showing Askren coming out on top again. 

    Finally, a few fans were still holding out for a Khabib vs. Floyd fight, despite earlier speculation that a Khabib-Floyd matchup would be impossible, given the fact that boxing and mixed martial arts are governed by different rules.

    Undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title against Conor McGregor on October 6 in Las Vegas. After trouncing his opponent in the fourth round, all hell broke loose at the Vegas arena hosting the bout. Both fighters and their teams face possible fines and further suspensions. Nurmagomedov himself was suspended after jumping out of the octagon and attacking McGregor's coach Dillon Danis, whom he accused of insulting him, his family, religion and country throughout the match.

    Related:

    WATCH Russian UFC Ace Khabib Meet Turkey's Erdogan at Istanbul Airport Opening
    New Undefeated Opponent for Khabib's Next UFC Fight Emerges?
    Michael Johnson Wants to Rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov After Crushing 2016 Defeat
    McGregor and Khabib Suspension Over Post-Bout Fight Prolonged to December
    'Outwrestled Like a Real Child': Khabib's Manager Hammers 'Weak Soul' McGregor
    Tags:
    speculation, MMA, Twitter, fight, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Ben Askren, Ali Abdelaziz, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, world, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse