Dutch PM Calls For Broader Investigation into Khashoggi Killing

The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, on Saturday called for a deeper investigation into Saudi Arabia’s admission that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi died within the walls of Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul.

"A lot still remains uncertain," Rutte noted to reporters in Copenhagen on Saturday.

© AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE Death of Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul: Facts and Reactions

"What happened? How did he die? Who is responsible?" he said, adding, "I expect and I hope that all relevant facts will be clear as soon as possible."

A "thorough investigation is necessary," the Dutch PM noted, cited by Reuters.

Khashoggi, a former Riyadh insider who wrote unsparingly of the kingdom's policies including its ongoing war in Yemen, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul some two weeks ago, and has now been acknowledged by Saudi officials as having "died in a fistfight," according to CNN.