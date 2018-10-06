Prophetic Post by Murdered Iraqi Beauty Queen Terrifies Followers

Instagram-famous model Tara Fares, who was shot dead while driving in Baghdad following the suspicious deaths of two other Iraqi women linked to the country’s rising beauty industry, had voiced her fear of ultra-conservative Muslim extremists, ready to kill infidels in the name of God.

Iraqi celebrity Tara Fares had a 2.8 million-strong Instagram following, but also managed to make enemies; she was recently shot dead in her car in broad daylight by an unknown gunman. In July, she posted a prophetic personal thought online, which now has been brought forward by some Instagram users.

“Those, who reject the existence of God don’t frighten me, who really scares me are those, killing and slaughtering with all faith to prove the existence of God,” her Instagram post, dated July 9, read.

This post has gathered hundreds of comments as users shared their dismay and expressed their condolences in addition to demanding punishment for her murderers.

22-year-old Tara Fares, reportedly crowned Miss Baghdad in 2015 and voted one of the country’s most famous social media personalities just days before her tragic death, was killed in the Iraqi capital on September 27. Later a CCTV video was revealed, allegedly showing the moment of the assassination.

Alleged video of the moment two persons, riding a motorcycle, murder the Iraqi model, fashion icon, Tara Fares in Baghdad.

​According to the outlet Kurdistan 24, Tara became the third woman somehow connected to the beauty industry to die in Baghdad in the last several months. In August, two owners of beauty centers died under reportedly suspicious circumstances in their homes. Additionally, just a few days ago, women's right activist Soad al-Ali was also shot dead in her car in the predominantly Shiite city of Basra, in southeastern Iraq.

Authorities have yet to find material evidence linking any of the murders together or determine a motive for any of the individual incidents, and Iraqis are becoming increasingly concerned by the seemingly deliberate targeting of models and women’s rights campaigners.

Earlier, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he believes there is a “plan behind the crimes,” stressing it is unlikely they were all random victims.