K-Pop Boy-Band BTS to Heat Up the Stage on America's Got Talent

The popular South Korean boy band released a compilation album, 'Love Yourseld: Answer' on August 24, and is on tour in the US.

As K-pop is storming music charts worldwide, the boy band BTS will appear on TV in the US during the second stage of the semi-finals of the country's most popular talent contest. The group will perform at NBC's amateur talent contest America's Got Talent next Wednesday. During the broadcast on September 5, the show's host Tyra Banks announced that the band will heat up the stage during the next results snow. The TV program confirmed the information via its official Twitter account.

SCREAMING!!! 🙌 🤩 @bts_bighit is blessing the #AGT stage NEXT WEDNESDAY. RETWEET if you are FREAKING OUT about #BTSonAGT! pic.twitter.com/1qYgejWSXb — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2018

​On August 24, BTS released its latest album 'Love Yourself: Answer', which contains 25 tracks (26 on the digital version) including the lead single 'Idol', the music video of which gained over 45 mln views within 24 hours of its release. To date, the video has had over 135 mln views.

The album 'Love Yourself: Answer' topped the Billboard 200 Albums Chart on September 2, becoming the second BTS album to reach No. 1 in six months.

The group's fans rushed to Twitter to express their happiness:

AGT knows where the real talent's at pic.twitter.com/CdT2KkdxXD — Have a cup of Tae (@NerdyNinjaGirl) September 6, 2018

Mr Cowell watching @BTS_twt take over the @AGT stage next week 🤩🤩🤩



[ i really wanna see Simon with heart eyes watching our boys perform 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 ] pic.twitter.com/6GzT21BIRg — ✩ rich | 碧珍 ✩ (@yeonkiminsgirl) September 6, 2018

Amazing😆😆👏😍

Thank you so much🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/KUKi4G17bL — Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương🇻🇳 (@NguynTh82292785) September 6, 2018

Now I'll also be watching all the replays too!!!! 😍😍😍😍

*Internally screaming* pic.twitter.com/vEIwl2jjuQ — elle cavs #STREAMIDOL (@elle_cavaliers) September 6, 2018

​It will be the 12th appearance of the group on American TV. BTS is currently touring in the US; their first concert is set to take place in Los Angeles on September 6.